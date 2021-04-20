Fire-type Pokemon are often regarded as some of the strongest in the entire franchise.

When Hoenn was introduced, there was a noticeable lack of new Fire-type Pokemon. A lot of types received plenty, while the Fire-type category only received a few.

Thankfully, some of those were Blaziken and Torkoal. They proved to be incredible partners throughout the Hoenn region adventure. Some of the other Fire-types found in this region, however, are very underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Fire Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Camerupt

Image via The Pokemon Company

As a Fire/Ground-type Pokemon, Camerupt gets a super weakness to Water-type attacks. It does receive a solid Special Attack stat at 105 and an Attack stat at 100. That gives it versatility in battle, but it truly should have been given stats elsewhere to focus on one attack category.

Water is too common of a weakness to overcome with a base Speed stat of 40. Its defensive and HP stats are all extremely underwhelming. Trainers might as well pick up a Torkoal instead.

#2 - Numel

Image via The Pokemon Company

If Camerupt is underwhelming, just take a look at its pre-evolution, Numel. Numel has a similar stat distribution, but of course, those stats are way lower. The wicked weakness to Water-types is still there as a Fire/Ground-type Pokemon.

Again, Torkoal is a much better option. There is no need for an evolution there and it has much better defensive stats. Numel and Camerupt should be avoided other than to add it to the collection and complete the Hoenn Dex.

#1 - Slugma

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magcargo has great defensive stats and a very good Special Attack stat. Prior to becoming the Fire/Rock-type, it is just Slugma, which has none of the above. This Pokemon is definitely the most underwhelming Fire-type in Hoenn.

On top of all that, it doesn't evolve into Magcargo until level 38. It is absolutely not worth it.