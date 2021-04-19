The Pokemon Company is certainly the expert authority when it comes to assigning types. It seems, however, on occasion they forget to add an additional type when it would be fitting for a Pocket Monster to have two.

Oftentimes it's the design of a particular Pokemon that leads one to believe they are entitled to more than one type. It can also be the moves they are known to learn, or the information provided in their respective pokedex entry.

Here are the top five mons that deserve to have two types, rather than one.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that should have two types

#5 - Pinsir

Two Pinsirs in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Bug-type Pokemon, Pinsir, from Generation I is easily deserving of two types. One look at the image above would lead any Pokemon fan to believe this Pocket Monster is a Bug/Fighting-type.

The only time that Pinsir does receive an additional type is when it's Mega Evolved, but even then it becomes a Bug/Flying-type. At least the franchise eventually gave Pinsir what it deserved, though a more fitting Mega form was a Bug/Fighting-type.

#4 - Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sudowoodo is a Rock-type that debuted in Generation II. It became a somewhat popular Pokemon, mainly due to the character Brock using one in the anime.

Yes, the name of this Pocket Monster as well as its pokedex entries are all about how Sudowoodo is merely imitating a tree and hates water. However, there are so few notable Pokemon in the franchise that are dual Grass and Rock-types that it seems Sudowoodo should have been made one.

Its design is so fitting for a dual Grass/Rock-type that The Pokemon Company should have done away with its name and imitation story and simply made it the two types it deserves.

#3 - Golduck

Golduck in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golduck is the evolved form of the Generation I Pokemon, Psyduck. Both evolutionary stages are only water-types. But, this makes no sense. Firstly, Psyduck's name and appearance leads Pokemon fans to believe it is a psychic duck. So why isn't this Pokemon and its second evolution also a Psychic-type?

Pokedex entries for both Golduck and Psyduck are all about how the Pocket Monsters are capable of using telekenetic and psychokinetic powers. Someone at The Pokemon Company must have forgotten to give these mons the additional type that fits them.

#2 - Ninetales

Ninetales in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ninetales is the evolved form of the Fire-type Pokemon, Vulpix. It's reasonable that Vulpix is only a Fire-type, considering it's only the first evolution, though the same cannot be said for Ninetales.

For starters, the Alolan version of Ninetales does have dual-typing, being both Ice and Fairy. Ultimately, why Ninetales deserves two types is found in essentially any of its pokedex entries. These entries provide information about Ninetails that lead a player to believe it should be a Ghost-type too.

#1 - Blastoise

Blastoise in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise is the final evolutionary form of Squirtle; one of the very original starter Pokemon from Generation I. The other two original Kanto starters, Charmander and Bulbasaur, both end up receiving dual-typing once they evolve into their final form.

Strangely, for some reason, poor Blastoise remains solely a Water-type. There are multiple fitting options for additional types that this Pokemon could have been, such as Ground/Water, Fighting/Water, or Steel/Water.

