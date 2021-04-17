There are a plethora of different Pokemon types. While the franchise usually does an excellent job of assigning them, there are a few Pocket Monsters with types that leave fans scratching their heads.

Currently, there are 18 different potential types a Pokemon can be assigned. Of course, some Pokemons are given two types. It also appears likely that more types will be coming to the world of Pokemon in the future.

Here are the top five Pokemon that seem to have been assigned the incorrect type.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that should have been a different type

#5 - Grapploct

Grapploct in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fans of Pokemon have been especially frustrated with the type assigned to Grapploct. It does seem to have a fiesty look in its eyes that is appropriate for a Fighting-type Pokemon, but it's basically a blue octopus and isn't a Water-type.

It seems that whoever designed Grapploct over at The Pokemon Company slipped up and forgot to make it a dual Fighting/Water-type. Its prior evolution, Clobbopus, is also only a Fighting-type and also resembles an aquatic creature.

#4 - Torkoal

Torkoal in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the next Pokemon on the list, this turtle-like Pokemon seems to have gotten snubbed by its creators when it comes to being assigned the appropriate type.

Its sole Fire-typing is accurate but would have probably been more accurate had Torkoal been made a Fire/Rock-type. For a Pokemon that has "coal" in its name, and especially considering it is known to learn Rock Tomb, Stone Edge, and Rock Slide through TM, fans would think Torkoal would have gotten dual-typing.

#3 - Blastoise

Blastoise in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise is the final evolutionary form of Squirtle and one of the very original starter Pokemon. The other two original Kanto starters, Charmander and Bulbasaur, both end up receiving dual-typing once they evolve into their final form.

The same cannot be said for poor Blastoise, as the Pokemon is solely a Water-type. There are multiple fitting options for additional types that this Pokemon could have been, such as Ground/Water or Fighting/Water.

#2 - Dunsparce

Dunsparce in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dunsparce is a Normal-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. This Pokemon that strongly resembles an insect is not a Bug-type, which is strange.

It also has wings but isn't even a Flying-type. The designers at The Pokemon Company were either trying to prank fans with this Pocket Monster or were just flat out wrong. Worst of all, Dunsparce isn't known to evolve into any Pokemon, and it is forever trapped as an incorrectly assigned Normal-type.

#1 - Charizard

Charizard in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The number one Pokemon that should have most certainly been assigned a different type is Charizard. Upon first glance, if viewers were asked what Charizard resembles, most would answer with "a dragon." It's a little surprising that Charizard is not a Dragon-type Pokemon, but rather a Fire/Flying-type.

The Pokemon Company made up for its mistake to a degree once Mega Evolutions were added to the game, as Charizard received a form that is solely Dragon-type.

Essentially, it was the franchise's way of admitting its mistake while saving a little face in the process.

