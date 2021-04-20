The Hoenn region added a handful of Pokemon to the already abundant water-type category of the National Dex.

The likes of Swampert and Kyogre were introduced into the Pokemon franchise. They remain some of the most powerful water-type creatures to ever grace the series, whether in games or anime.

Not every water-type Pokemon can be the powerful starter evolution or the mighty Legendary. There are a few from the Hoenn region that aren't the best. They are, simply put, underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Water Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Pelipper

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Nowadays, Pelipper certainly has its uses in competitive Pokemon battling. It can be the set up for a weather team and do some good damage as a part of it. When it was first introduced, in Generation III, it wasn't all that great.

Pelipper is a water/flying-type. That makes it extra weak to electric-type attacks and adds a rock-type weakness that a regular water-type would not have. It would be a much better choice to select the water starter and catch a great flying-type rather than combining the two with Pelipper.

#2 - Surskit

Image via The Pokemon Company

Surskit has a rather unique bug/water-typing. That doesn't do too many favors in terms of weaknesses. It will still take supereffective damage from Flying, Rock, and Electric-type attacks. These are all fairly common.

Not to mention, it doesn't even keep the Water-typing when it evolves into a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon. Masquerain is a different story. Surskit has pretty terrible stats and it isn't worth it to put the time and effort into training it.

#1 - Luvdisc

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Luvdisc is just downright disappointing. In Generation V, a Pokemon named Alomomola was introduced. It looks like a wonderful evolution for Luvdisc. Surprise, it isn't.

Luvdisc doesn't have an evolution. It is a small, basically worthless Water-type Pokemon. A 97 Speed is great, but when it attacks first, it will hardly do any damage and won't survive the oncoming move directed at it.