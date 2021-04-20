The Hoenn Dex has an incredible 21 Pokemon that are a part of the Flying-type category.

This includes Pokemon found in Hoenn, not just native to the region. That number would be slashed quite a bit if that were the case. Regardless, some of the most popular Flying-types can be captured in this location.

Generation III introduced Hoenn to fans. It added several new creatures to the Pokedex and made it possible to obtain plenty of favorites from the prior Generations.

5 most popular Flying Pokemon in Hoenn

#5 - Altaria

Altaria was a brand new Dragon/Flying-type found in the Hoenn region. It remains pretty popular to this day, especially in Pokemon GO. It is used quite often in the GO Battle League. As a Dragon-type, it was bound to be popular.

It resembles a floating cloud and can be quite cute. It has amazingly balanced attack and defensive stats, with both at 110 except the Special Defense at 105.

#4 - Rayquaza

Hoenn truly saw the rise of the Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon, even with Dragonite setting the standard in Kanto. The massive Legendary Rayquaza has the type of combination fans absolutely love.

Rayquaza has some of the best attack stats in the series. It just looks so cool and exudes power. Everything from that to its shiny form has made Rayquaza a popular Pokemon.

#3 - Skarmory

Skarmory, a Steel/Flying-type, was a solid pickup for anyone playing through the Hoenn region games. Fans quickly began to appreciate it for its hazard setting abilities, defensive skills, immunities, and resistances.

Yes, it was introduced in Johto, but it can still be found in Hoenn. It could be put into many different roles on a variety of teams. Plus, it just looks amazing. That was enough to make fans enjoy its company.

#2 - Salamence

Salamence is the pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of Generation III. It is a pretty frightening creature, to be honest. This large Dragon/Flying-type is a menace in the hands of the trainer or any Gym leader.

With 100 Speed, 135 Attack, 110 Special Attack, 95 HP, and 80 Defense and Special Defense, Salamence is a nightmare in battle. In the original Hoenn games, it could learn some insanely powerful moves.

#1 - Gyarados

Gyarados is, of course, a Pokemon first introduced in Kanto. Magikarp can pretty much be found in every region, though. The common fish is nothing special, except that it evolves into the super powerful Gyarados.

Gyarados is one of the most popular and most iconic Pokemon of all time. Fans hold the original 151 near and dear to their hearts. There was no way Gyarados, as a Water/Flying-type, wouldn't retain its popularity.