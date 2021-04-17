Most of the time, Pokemon games are an absolute hit with fans of the franchise, however, not all of them have been as well-received as others.

Taking into account the amount of time that Pokemon has been around, as well as all the games released thus far, there were bound to be a few that fans simply didn't like as much as others.

Here are the top three most disliked Pokemon games of all time.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 3 most disliked Pokemon games of all time

#3 - Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Almost all of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games have received a good reception from players. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the edition known as Gates To Infinity.

Released in 2012 in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS, this game was straight up boring and lacked any real form of exciting gameplay. In addition, any player who managed to struggle through until the end will have seen the "surprise" twist that occurs in the storyline long before it happens.

#2 - Pokemon Battle Revolution

Pokemon Battle Revolution (Image via Game Freak)

Released in 2006 to be played on the Nintendo Wii in Japan, Pokemon Battle Revolution just didn't fare all that well with fans. Especially considering it seemed like such an ill-attempt at remaking the Pokemon Stadium game that was much loved and played by trainers on the Nintendo 64.

The only decent aspect to this game was that some features aligned and could be connected with the Generation IIII games, Diamond and Pearl.

#1 - Hey You, Pikachu

(Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it comes to downright awful Pokemon games, it simply does not get any worse than the spin-off - Hey You, Pikachu! The game's premise was that a player has a pet Pikachu they could interact with via voice commands.

Unfortunately, the voice commands never really seemed to work, or if they did, Pikachu certainly misheard them a lot or was simply misbehaved. Players who tried this game will only remember it with frustration.

To be fair, technology has come a long way since this game was released on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998. Perhaps if a version was released in modern day, it would fare better.

