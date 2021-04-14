Pokemon stats are the basis of how well a creature will do in battle across the many games of the franchise.

Everyone knows the Pokemon with the most power and the ones which happen to be fairly weak. There are others which are a bit surprising when it comes to stat totals or at least certain base stat numbers.

That's the beauty of Pokemon; nothing is ever truly as it seems. Some creatures are weaker than they appear, stronger than they appear, or have a stat that is just strange when compared to others.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon with stats you wouldn't expect

#5 - Tropius

Image via The Pokemon Company

Tropius has the look of a starter's final evolution; it is like a different version of Meganium. That isn't the case, though, and its highest stat is a base HP of 99. At first glance, Tropius looks like it would be a mighty powerful Pokemon. Instead, it has no evolutions and an average base stat total.

#4 - Vikavolt

Image via The Pokemon Company

Vikavolt is a Pokemon with a bio that says it can reach high speeds. Its Pokedex entries indicate that it zips around, which implies incredible speed for this Bug/Electric-type. Anyone assuming that would be dead wrong though. Vikavolt has a base Speed stat of only 43, not very fast for a creature who can "zip around."

#3 - Trapinch

Image via The Pokemon Company

Trapinch is the first Pokemon in a line of great creatures. It evolves into Vibrava, which then becomes Flygon. Those two end up being Dragon-types, while Trapinch only has the ground type. Regardless, it has a 100 base Attack stat that dwarves its other stats and said stat of many other monsters.

#2 - Onix

Image via The Pokemon Company

Onix was often regarded as one of the strongest and scariest Pokemon in the series. Brock, in the games and anime, had an Onix that struck fear into the hearts of Ash and other trainers.

Shockingly, though, Onix is pretty lackluster. It has a massive Defense of 160, but with HP of 35 and Special Defense of 45, it can be taken out with ease.

#1 - Regigigas

Image via The Pokemon Company

Regigigas is a bit of an outlier, but it definitely counts in terms of surprising stats. It has a base stat of 670, great for a Legendary Pokemon, and has awesome Attack at 160 and good Speed at 100.

What makes it surprising is its only Ability, Slow Start. For its first five turns in battle, those two stats are slashed in half. What? Why?