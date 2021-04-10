Is the Pokemon: First Partner Pack worth buying?

Fans of the Pokemon trading card game are curious about the recent release of the First Partner Pack.

A First Partner Pack will be released for each of the eight regions of Pokemon over the course of the next few months. The packs will feature three starter Pocket Monsters offered for each individual generation.

Trading card game players, as well as collectors and everyday fans of Pokemon, want to know whether purchasing these special packs is worth their money or not.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Everything you need to know about the Pokemon: First Partner Packs

The First Partner Pack: Alola edition (Image via The Pokemon TCG)

Two First Partner Packs have been released so far; one for the Galar region and another representing the Alola Region. The card packs will continue to come out once a month until all eight regions have their own edition.

The most attractive part about these special packs: they come with three jumbo cards, each of which features starters from particular regions. These oversized cards are also distinguished with the Pokemon 25th anniversary logo.

In addition to these, each First Partner Pack will also include two packs of regular sized Pokemon cards. One will be from an older set and the other will be from a current set.

All in all, these First Partner Packs are definitely worth the money for any fan of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Not only will a buyer get three special cards, but they'll also receive two other packs to open up: for a great price of around $10.00

Unfortunately, for those who missed out on the initial releases of the Alola and Galar edition of the First Partner Packs, these are now sold out in the official Pokemon Center store. It's certainly not surprising, and seems The Pokemon Company expected a high demand of these packs, because they limited buyers to a max of three packs.

If a fan wants to get their hands on the cards they'll likely have to pay at least double the initial retail price to a reseller. This is why one must be ready to add the Kalos region edition of the pack to their cart promptly when it debuts this May.

