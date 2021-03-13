How to get started playing the Pokemon TCG Online

The Pokemon TCG Online is an awesome way to play the popular card game with people all over the world via one's computer.

Becoming playable in this online version has reaped many benefits for the trading card game, including attracting both new and long time players to give it a try.

Interested in giving it a go? Here's everything a beginner needs to know to make playing the Pokemon TCG Online a breeze.

Tips to start playing Pokemon TCG Online

Play through the tutorial

The Pokemon TCG Online (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It sounds obvious, but oftentimes players skip out on playing a game's tutorial, only to find that they have no idea how the game works when its their turn. Now, if one has played the traditional format of the trading card game, skipping the tutorial might be acceptable.

It's still a good idea to at least glance over it; to understand the actual mechanics of how to make one's cards do what they want them to do.

Use Theme Decks

Advertisement

A theme deck from the Pokemon TCG Online (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most challenging aspects of learning to play the Pokemon TCG is getting the knack for making well-rounded decks.

The tip for beginners is to use one of the many pre-built theme decks available in the TCG Online. Each theme deck has information regarding the kinds of cards it contains and what sort of oppenents it fares best/worst against.

It's also a good idea to choose a deck built around a type of Pokemon that one is already some-what familiar with.

Earn packs by playing the Trainer Challenge

The Trainer Challenge on Pokemon TCG Online (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Everyone wants to jump right into a live competition with another real-life player. However, there is one more step that should be taken by any new player of the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online - at least do a few battles in the Trainer Challenge.

The Trainer Challenge function is a great way for new players to get in a few practice games and really understand how the game works. It also gives one time to develop different strategies for opponents with different types of decks.

Another benefit to playing against the A.I. in the Trainer Challenge is that a player earns card packs with each successful win in this mode. This allows them a chance to strengthen their deck before heading off to Versus Mode.

Also Read: Top 5 rarest 1st edition Pokemon cards