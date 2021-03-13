Some of the most valuable Pokemon trading cards are 1st editions from the original Base set.

Collecting Pokemon cards has become exceedingly popular once again, and some cards' values are higher than they've ever been before. One can see this with the prices that rare Base set cards are going for on today's market. The 1st edition Base set Pokemon card is one that was released in the first-ever United States set, back in 1999.

An important term to know when dealing with Pokemon card valuation is shadowless. A shadowless card is simply one where the featured Pokemon artwork does not have a shadow included behind it. Shadowless 1st editions are the rarest of Base set cards.

Here are five of the most sought after 1st edition Pokemon cards from the Base set.

Top 5 rarest 1st edition Pokemon cards

#5 - Shadowless Mewtwo

1st editon Mewtwo Pokemon card (Image via PSAcard)

While the fifth spot on this list is more variable than the placings of the next four cards, the general consensus is that shadowless Mewtwo has earned its place here.

The shadowless versions of Ninetales and Alakazam make for some close competition. Recently however, a GEM - MT 10 (the best condition rating possible for a trading card) shadowless Mewtwo sold for over $20,000 at auction.

#4 - Shadowless Venusaur

1st edition Venusaur Pokemon card (Image via PSAcard)

Although it may not be nearly as rare as its sidekicks, Charizard and Blastoise, the shadowless Venusaur trading card is still in high demand.

One of these 1st edition Venusaurs has sold for close to $50,000 before, however that was to a collector who really needed to get their hands on that particular card.

Although this card once sold for a higher total price than the next two cards on the list, this singular event hasn't been enough for it to be deemed rarer.

#3 - Shadowless Chansey

1st edition Chansey Pokemon card (Image via PSAcard)

A GEM MT - 10, 1st edition shadowless Chansey has sold for over $30,000 on two separate occasions. Versions of this card with lower condition ratings still regularly sell for upwards of $5,000 a piece.

The rarity of this particular card is likely related to how few of them are around, rather than the Pokemon's popularity with fans.

#2 - Shadowless Blastoise

1st edition Blastoise Pokemon card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's really no surprise that shadowless Blastoise is the second most highly sought after Pokemon card on this list, when just recently in January another rare Blastoise card sold for $360,000 at auction.

Blastoise has always been an immensely popular pocket monster for fans of Pokemon shows and games alike. The 1st edition card is currently going for around $15,000 in mint-condition, however it has a much longer history of consistently selling for high prices than others on this list.

#1 - Shadowless Charizard

1st edition Charizard Pokemon card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the Pokemon Charizard may never achieve Legendary status, the same cannot be said for this card! The 1st edition shadowless Charizard is the rarest of all Base set cards, as well as one of the most expensive Pokemon cards ever sold.

This card has sold for over $200,000 multiple times, and once for over $350,000. If you find one of these in your old Pokemon card collection, you've just hit the lottery. Even lower grade conditions of this card sell for between $5k and $10k in the current market.

