Pokemon trading cards have begun to reach unprecedented heights in terms of overall popularity and value.

Recently a rare Blastoise Pokemon card went for $300,000 at auction, and that's not even the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold. While most people aren't going to find a 1st edition Shadowless Charizard in their old Pokemon card collection, there are countless other cards worth a decent chunk of change. Here's how to find out how much a Pokemon card is worth.

How to check a Pokemon card's value

See what the card has sold for before

Full Art EX and GX Pokemon cards (Image via CardMavin)

The value of Pokemon cards spans a vast range: from a few bucks to hundreds of thousands of dollars. There are Full Art EX and GX Pokemon cards worth anywhere up to $100, Base Set cards worth thousands, and the numbers only get more ludicrous from there.

Base Set Pokemon cards (Image via CardMavin)

All that being said, it can be hard to know where to start when trying to find the value of a Pokemon card. The best way to find out how much a card is worth is to check how much it has sold for in the past.

This is real evidence of the amount of money people are willing to spend on the card, and therefore it can give someone an accurate estimate of their card's value. One of the best sites to use to find this information is Ebay.

Simply type in the name of the card and any additional attributes that stand out about it. Now, you can see all the current listings of that particular card, along with how much money people are asking for them and usually what a few have actually sold for.

Use free valuation sites

Pikachu Trophy cards (Image via CardMavin)

Another great way to figure out how much a Pokemon card is worth is to use card valuation sites. These websites allow a user to input a couple details about their card, such as its name and number, and be returned with results about its estimated value.

Websites like CardMavin compile up-to-date information about how much individual cards are selling for across the internet and use that information to make an estimate about the card's current value. This is the easiest way to check what a Pokemon card is going for in the present market.

