Fighting-type Pokemon are said to be the toughest of all creatures in the franchise.

Sword and Shield has no shortage of powerful Fighting-type Pokemon. Players can get their hands on Lucario, Conkeldurr, and even Machamp. Those are some of the strongest Fighting-types ever discovered.

Not all of them can be as powerful and intimidating however. There are several Fighting-type Pokemon found in Sword and Shield's Pokedex that could be considered underwhelming when compared to others in the same category.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most underwhelming Fighting Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Bewear

Bewear is honestly a little terrifying. It is a Normal/Fighting-type which gives it more weaknesses than if it were just one or the other. With this type combination, it is weak to Fighting, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy. The Pokedex labels Bewear as an extremely dangerous Pokemon. Solid HP and Attack stats are where it excels, but its moveset doesn't stand out. Bewear could have been made way more threatening.

#4 - Throh

Throh has decent HP and good Attack. Ever since its introduction in Generation V, Throh hasn't done much to shine. There are so many other Fighting-type Pokemon that can do exactly what Throh can do, and they can do it much better. Its moveset isn't extraordinary and its Abilities aren't unique. Throh is just another Fighting-type added to the list with nothing exceptional about it.

#3 - Sawk

Sawk is the counterpart of Throh and runs into the same issues. It has a great Attack stat, but nothing else is as high. Like Throh, there is nothing worth investing in Sawk. Machamp, Conkeldurr, and many more can outperform Sawk in almost every category. The concept of two polar opposite Fighting-types is cool, but nothing more than just cool. Sawk and Throh are both very underwhelming.

#2 - Passimian

Passimian is a pure Fighting-type Pokemon. It looks as though it should have a Grass-typing as well. That would give it way more weaknesses, but give it a uniqueness. Instead, it is relegated to underwhelming Fighting-type status. Just like the other Pokemon on this list, it does nothing to stand out. Passimian is really just a counterpart to Oranguru and that's all.

#1 - Falinks

Falinks looks like it could be a really cool Bug-type Pokemon. Instead, it is a pure Fighting-type. The Formation Pokemon has a wonderful design. The concept behind it is awesome. It doesn't live up to that awesomeness though. Falinks has very lackluster stats and a movepool that doesn't compare to some of the more amazing Fighting-types.