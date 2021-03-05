The most recent Pokemon announcements have fans excited and divided regarding certain aspects.

In terms of Pokemon Legends Arceus, the excitement comes from finally receiving an open-world game set in the Pokemon universe. The division comes from design, graphics, and overall appearance of the game.

The game was revealed with a year or possibly more to go before it is set to release. There are plenty of updates and upgrades that could happen between now and then, but some fans are still voicing their displeasure.

Pokemon fans are worried about how Pokemon Legends Arceus looks

Image via Game Freak

In truth, the graphics do not look that bad. Fans may very well be nitpicking or simply bashing an early build of the game. Pokemon Day and the time leading up to it was huge for franchise and this reveal was mostly accepted across the fanbase.

There are those that feel Pokemon Legends Arceus does not make the best of the Nintendo Switch system. They feel it is not on par with the graphics of other games that have released on the system.

Using all the resources of the console's power with bad optimizations and bad graphics is not pushing the limits of the console. BotW and Xenoblade showed us what could be done with the Switch system, for the moment Pokemon Legend:Arceus is clearly not on par with those games. — Donax🥟 (@DonaxND) March 4, 2021

Man Legends Arceus looks so bad. I hope they at least get a somewhat stable framerate if they graphics continue to look like poop. At least the gameplay looked nice. — Philipp (@MrGermanpiano) March 1, 2021

I wonder if the graphics will be better for Pokemon Legends Arceus. People talked about the ugly tree in S&S, but the trees are much worse in the Arceus trailer. — Dat Trans Chick (@DatTransChick) February 28, 2021

Plenty of individuals believe an upgraded Nintendo Switch will be arriving any day. Whether it is a Nintendo Switch Pro, Super Nintendo Switch, or whatever Nintendo plans on calling it, it is almost a certainty that one will be released.

Of course, nothing is official until its official. If this newer Switch does come though, boosted graphics to a variety of games will almost certainly follow. That includes Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Can’t wait to hear Switch owners complain that Switch Pro owners have a higher framerate and better graphics on Legends: Arceus



☕️🐸 ☕️🐸 ☕️🐸 — Kev (@itsKevG) March 4, 2021

Switch Pro been real. Nintendo just being quiet about it. You think that Arceus game is running 5 fps on launch? Hell nah.



Neither is Breath of the Wild. BOTW 2 will be playable on switch but it will run best on switch pro. — Drew (@BedsideGamma) March 4, 2021

With the Nintendo Switch Pro happening now that means Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remakes will look absolutely stunning especially Pokémon Legends Arceus on the big screen in 4K — Marlon 🐝🗿 (@JokerTheMenace) March 4, 2021

In the end, no one is ever going to be fully satisified when it comes to anything. Pokemon Legends Arceus is a game that many people have wanted for a long time. It could be the worst Pokemon game of all time and some fans will still love it.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is scheduled for release in early 2022 with no specific date given yet. Fans can get their hands on New Pokemon Snap and the Diamond and Pearl remakes while they wait for the first open-world game in the franchise.