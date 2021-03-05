The most recent Pokemon announcements have fans excited and divided regarding certain aspects.
In terms of Pokemon Legends Arceus, the excitement comes from finally receiving an open-world game set in the Pokemon universe. The division comes from design, graphics, and overall appearance of the game.
The game was revealed with a year or possibly more to go before it is set to release. There are plenty of updates and upgrades that could happen between now and then, but some fans are still voicing their displeasure.
Pokemon fans are worried about how Pokemon Legends Arceus looks
In truth, the graphics do not look that bad. Fans may very well be nitpicking or simply bashing an early build of the game. Pokemon Day and the time leading up to it was huge for franchise and this reveal was mostly accepted across the fanbase.
There are those that feel Pokemon Legends Arceus does not make the best of the Nintendo Switch system. They feel it is not on par with the graphics of other games that have released on the system.
Plenty of individuals believe an upgraded Nintendo Switch will be arriving any day. Whether it is a Nintendo Switch Pro, Super Nintendo Switch, or whatever Nintendo plans on calling it, it is almost a certainty that one will be released.
Of course, nothing is official until its official. If this newer Switch does come though, boosted graphics to a variety of games will almost certainly follow. That includes Pokemon Legends Arceus.
In the end, no one is ever going to be fully satisified when it comes to anything. Pokemon Legends Arceus is a game that many people have wanted for a long time. It could be the worst Pokemon game of all time and some fans will still love it.
Pokemon Legends Arceus is scheduled for release in early 2022 with no specific date given yet. Fans can get their hands on New Pokemon Snap and the Diamond and Pearl remakes while they wait for the first open-world game in the franchise.