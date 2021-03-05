Can you play older Pokemon games on the Nintendo Switch?

The older Pokemon games provide fans with a nostalgia that has withstood the test of time.

Many players find themselves going back to the older Pokemon games to simply relive them or to regain the memories of yesteryear. There are a variety of ways to enjoy them as well.

Players can use Emulators, the 3DS Virtual Console, or do it the old fashioned way, by finding their handheld consoles and game cartridges. As of now though, there is no way to play these games on the Nintendo Switch.

Can you play older Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch?

Image via BOBdotEXE

Pokemon fans have been fighting for this capability since the Nintendo Switch was released. The Virtual Console has been a haven for fans of the older Pokemon games. The 3DS version allowed players to jump into the classics and play them as if it was a Game Boy at their fingertips.

Give us the GBA games on Switch virtual console — Monarch (@Monarch60962114) March 3, 2021

The Nintendo Switch has no such capability at this point. In regards to main series games, it only allows Sword and Shield and the Let's Go series. That will soon change with the release of the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

New spin-off games, such as New Pokemon Snap and Pokemon Legends Arceus, are on the horizon too. They are sure to bring many fresh and exciting adventures, but nothing can top the experience, the sounds, and the joy, of the older Pokemon games.

I really want Pokémon 3rd Gen on the virtual console for switch. You have no idea how many hours I would just sit and play fire red and leaf green!!! #pokemonplease #pokemon #nintendoplease https://t.co/gB9TslSSkZ — BeetleBinky (@BinkyBeetle) March 3, 2021

There have been countless rumors of an upgraded Nintendo Switch console being made. That has also delivered countless rumors of a new Virtual Console being released to appease users who may not purchase the new Switch right away.

Nothing is official until Nintendo says so. A Virtual Console that allows players to jump into classic games, such as the older ones in the Pokemon series, may never come. The demand is high enough that it makes sense to release it though.

Virtual Console on Switch... when? — Zabelin (@ZabelinEX) February 27, 2021

For now, the best way to enjoy these classics is to download an emulator, fire up the 3DS Virtual Console, or simply go on the hunt for a Game Boy or Game Boy Advance.