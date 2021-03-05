Whether you love the idea of Pokemon Mega Evolving or hate it, this particular game mechanic has brought to light some truly impressive Pokemon - and for others, provided a complete letdown.

Likely the most popular examples of Mega Evolutions are Mega Swampert's beef form and Mega Kangaskhan and its ability to attack twice a turn. But there are dozens of Mega Evolutions, and not all are as game-changing or exciting as Primal Groudon and Kyogre.

So which ones are the ones we had the most hope for or the most potential while also being the ones that let us down the most?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Underwhelming Mega Evolutions in Pokemon

#5 - Mega Latias/Latios

Image via WallpaperSafari

I'm sure I'm not the only one who was disappointed by the fact that after Mega Evolving, Mega Latias and Mega Latios looked near identical. So far as this poor soul can tell, the only real difference between the two is eye color.

Even in battle, the Mega Evolutions of these two are easily glossed over. Their stats improve and that's about it. While, yes, the stat increase is much appreciated and makes both Latias and Latios quite capable battlers, these lackluster Mega Evolutions still lead to an overwhelming sense of... meh.

Advertisement

#4 - Mega Charizard Y

Image via ishmam on DeviantArt

Charizard is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. So it was only natural that it would be one of only two Pokemon to receive two separate Mega Evolutions, the other being the legendary Pokemon Mewtwo. However, one of Charizard's meg evolutions is, unfortunately, not as good as the other.

That's not to say that Mega Charizard Y is bad. It performs quite well, actually. But compared to Mega Charizard X, who minces opponents in battle, gains the coveted Dragon type that fans have been wishing for Charizard to have for years, and has a phenomenal design, Mega Charizard Y is simply... lacking.

#3 - Mega Sceptile

Advertisement

Image via Pinterest

As is the case with most Mega Evolutions, Mega Sceptile is in no way bad.

The Dragon typing it gains gives Mega Sceptile a 4x resistance to water and grass type move and takes neutral damage from fire. In addition, it gains the Lightning Rod ability, making the Grass type starter outright immune to electric moves and even raises its special attack when hit with one. Ass that to its superb speed stat, and you have quite the dangerous swap-in option

But compared to the other final evolutions of the Hoenn starters, Swampert and Blaziken, whose Mega Evolutions inspire fear and destruction on the battlefield, Mega Sceptile just doesn't stack up.

#2 - Mega Glalie

Image via Pokemonsketchartist on DeviantArt

Mega Glalie manages to look like it has a neckbeard despite having no neck.

Advertisement

Alright, so now that that image is etched into your mind forever... Glalie was an already semi-lackluster Pokemon that became greatly outshined with the introduction of another Snowrunt evolution, Froslass, in Generation IV. And, while Froslass didn't receive a Mega Evolution, it still feels like the better option of the two.

Mega Glalie gains additional stats from Mega Evolving, yes. And it gains the Refrigerate ability, converting all of its Normal type attacks into Ice type attacks and giving them a power boost. Moves like Explosion and Frustration will do ludicrous damage like this, giving the neckbeard Pokemon a singnificant power spike. But that's about it.

Froslass, on the other hand, is faster, does decent damage, and is a set-up move master. And it does all this without needing its item slot to be taken up by a mega stone, allowing Froslass to hold a Focus Sash, a Life Orb, or anything else that it could potentially want. In short; Glalie, once again, gets overshadowed by its more capable sister evolution.

#1 - Mega Audino

Image via Pinterest

To be honest, every other Pokemon design on this list has been less than great. But Audino's design is fantastic, taking the original concept and really running with it. Gaining a Fairy typing upon Mega Evolving is also a step up. And the defensive stats it gains upon Mega Evolving? Phenomenal.

Advertisement

But, out of every Pokemon on this list, this one is the most outclassed.

The ability that is guaranteed upon Mega Evolving, Healer, is near useless in normal gameplay since its only use is in double, triple, or rotation battles. And the mega stone needed for Mega Evolution means that Audino can't make use of Leftovers or any other held items.

As far as Pokemon used as tanks are concerned, Blissey (or even Chansey, with the right item) is just a better option. This makes Mega Audino, with its beautiful design and aesthetic and much improved stats, all the more of a letdown.