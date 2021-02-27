The Mega Evolution mechanic is many fans' favorite special Pokemon mechanic.

In many Pokemon games, a new mechanic is inctroduced, like Mega Evolution, Z-Crystals, and Dynamax. Mega Evolution adds a new Evolution to certain Pokemon during battle, where that Pokemon is reverted back to its original form at the end of the battle. Here are the five best ones.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Mega Evolution Pokemon of all time

#5 - Mega Rayqauaza

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The massive space snake, Rayqauaza, was given a Mega evolution in the reamkes of Ruby & Sapphire. Mega Rayquaza is a very strong Pokemon with absolutely crazy stats. Its signature move, Dragon Ascent, is the best physical Dragon-type move.

Mega Rayquaza is epic in its battle against Deoxys in the post-game of Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire. Mega Rayquaza even made an appearance in the TCG and was one of the best decks for a while.

#4 - Mega Gengar

Image via Wallpaper.dog

Mega Gengar single-handedly made an entire archetype viable in its format, that being Perish Song. Perish Song makes all Pokemon that heard it faint after three turns, and Mega Gengar's ability makes it so no Pokemon can switch while it's on the field.

Mega Gengar is incredibly strong due to this ability. Mega Gengar actually managed to win a World Championship in 2016 piloted by player Wolfe Glick.

#3 - Mega Metagross

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Champion Steven's ace Pokemon, Metagross has been an absolutely terrifying Pokemon since even before it had a Mega form. But with the addition of the Mega Evolution, this Pokemon is now even scarier.

Mega Metagross has incredible stats and an amazing ability that doesn't allow its stats to be lowered. Even though it didn't win any World Championships, it has made many top cuts.

#2 - Mega Kangaskhan

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Mega form for Kangaskhan isn't as wild as other Pokemon. Typically it will have a drastically different appearance, but Kangaskhan just has its child fight with it. It's ability is absurd, giving it an additional 30% damage. With that ability and powerful moves like Fake Out, Mega Kangaskhan dominated its format.

Unfortunately, Kangaskhan received a nerf after one year of competitive play. Since it was everywhere and dominated, they made it do less damage. Even after the nerf, it saw a lot of use, and was still an incredibly strong choice.

#1 - Mega Salamence

Image via Kotaku.com

Mega Salamence takes the spot for the best Mega Pokemon. Of course all of these have shown reasons to be top Pokemon, but Mega Salamence just has the best results overall. It also has a World Championship victory in 2018, piloted by Paul Ruiz.

This Pokemon just has amazing stats, ability, and move pool. Mega Salamence can carry anyone through competitive play or even just the main story of a Pokemon game.