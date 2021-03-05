No matter what generation trainers are playing, catching a legendary Pokemon has always been the top achievement.

Catching ordinary Pokemon is great, but having a legendary on their team truly cements their status as an experienced and well-respected trainer. Just like all other types of Pokemon, legendary ones come in all types and forms. With most being dual-type Pokemon, there are six Fighting-type legendary Pokemon in the whole franchise currently.

Fighting-type Pokemon are usually muscle-based with strong physical attack moves making them great for offense in battle. These three legendary Fighting Pokemon take that standard and multiply it by one hundred.

Top 3 legendary Fighting Pokemon of all time

#3 - Virizion

Image via The Pokemon Company

A stellar addition to the Gen V legendary group, this Grass and Fighting-type Pokemon can be a superb addition to the team of a grass trainer, or any trainer, truly. Along with Cobalion, Terrakion, and Keldeo, Virizion is most notably known for being a member of the Swords of Justice, also referred to as the “legendary musketeers” by fans.

With an impressive 129 base special defense stat, Virizion is an excellent choice for taking on opponents using special attacks. Holding a particular weakness to Flying-type Pokemon, Virizion and other Fighting-types have a great strength against Dark, Ice, Normal, and Steel Pokemon.

Being able to obtain moves like Close Combat, Leaf Blade, Stone Edge, and Sacred Sword makes Virizion a real threat to opponents.

Advertisement

#2 - Keldeo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Introduced in Generation V and categorized as the “Colt Pokemon,” Keldeo is a fan favorite for all lovers of horselike Pokemon. Another member of the Swords of Justice, this powerful legendary has an arsenal of moves known to be truly hard to beat.

Viewed as one of the most time-consuming Pokemon to catch due to its 3% catch rate, Keldeo is said to be even more challenging to catch than the legendary birds in Sword and Shield.

This Water and Fighting-type Pokemon is praised for its strength and epic moveset. Being able to hone moves such as Hydro Pump, Close Combat, Secret Sword, and Aqua Tail, Keldeo can give an opponent a run for their money.

Keldeo has also remained a fan favorite due to its two different forms from B&W 2 and onward: Ordinary and Resolute. A Keldeo transforms from Ordinary form to Resolute form after learning the Secret Sword ability.

#1 - Galarian Zapdos

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Introduced in The Crown Tundra expansion of Pokemon Sword and Shield and only found in the wild, the Galarian Zapdos was immediately loved and fawned over by all players who loved the original iteration of the Pokemon. Initially introduced in Generation I, Zapdos is an avian Pokemon part of the legendary bird trio.

Like the Alolan region, the Galarian region is known for the alternate forms that Pokemon can take from living in the area. These Pokemon gain these variants immediately after hatching from their eggs or evolve into an entirely different version of themselves by being raised in the Galar region.

Although it is a Fighting-type in the Galar region and dominates five of the main Pokemon groups, the Galarian Zapdos is weak to every other legendary bird Pokemon in existence.

It combats this by having somewhat of a killer signature move, Thunderous Kick. When used, Zapdos overwhelms the target with a lightning-like move before performing a physical attack and lowering its defense stat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.