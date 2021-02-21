Fighting-type Pokemon make up a decent portion of the Galar region's Pokedex.

While they don't take up as much space as some other types, there are plenty of interesting Fighting-type Pokemon to choose from in Sword and Shield. There are also plenty of returning fan favorites.

Fighting-type Pokemon are meant to be hard hitters and a lot fans can resonate with that. From Generation I to Generation VIII, some of the most popular Fighting-types have been there through a lot of it.

5 most popular Fighting Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Hawlucha

Hawlucha was an extremely popular choice in competitive battles when Sword and Shield first released. The speedy luchador bird boasts one of the coolest Pokemon desgins of all time. It can attack with the best of them and looks awesome doing it. Fans of Pokemon are usually fans of Hawlucha.

#4 - Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr has carved its place as one of the most powerful Fighting-type Pokemon. It has great Defense and HP along with an incredible Attack stat. While on the slow side, it can usually take some punishment before dishing out its own. Conkeldurr isn't the prettiest Pokemon, but its brute strength has made it popular.

#3 - Zamazenta

Zamazenta is the cover mascot for Shield. This Legendary Pokemon comes as a Fighting-type but has a Fighting/Steel form, as well. Zacian is certainly more popular than Zamazenta, but the latter does have a strong popularity compared to other Fighting-types in Sword and Shield. The story of the two Legendaries is just incredible.

#2 - Machamp

Machamp has always been a popular Pokemon, but Sword and Shield made sure it retained that popularity. Fans can now find Machamp all over with no need to trade Machoke in order to evolve it. There are plenty of Max Raid Battles where Machamp appears, oftentimes in its brand new Gigantamax form. The Superpower Pokemon has a title belt around its waist for a reason.

#1 - Lucario

Lucario is such an amazing Pokemon. It is quick, strong, and exudes coolness. Those factors have propelled it to the top. It is arguably the most popular Fighting-type Pokemon of all time. Lucario's appearance as a protagonist in 'Lucario and the Mystery of Mew' ended any debate that it is the best.