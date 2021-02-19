Most teams include Fire Pokemon, and that hasn't changed since the first generation of the worldwide phenomena.

The Fire typing is integral to the Pokemon games, as one of the starter Pokemon types. Most teams will include a Fire, Grass, and Water type Pokemon, as it offers basic type advantage over the majority of Pokemon. It's one of the two typing cores that are frequently implemented into a well-balanced team.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Fire Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Heatran

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Unfortunately, this Pokemon can only be obtained through Max Raids in the DLC Crown Tundra. The player can't take Heatran on their journey through the base game by legitimate means.

Heatran's typing of Fire/Steel is incredibly strong, defensively offering many resistances. Just stay away from Ground Pokemon.

#4 - Torkoal

Image via Pokemon Wiki

One of the slowest Pokemon in the game, Torkoal is great in the main game as well as competitive play. This Pokemon has great defensive stats and solid special attack.

It's ability, Drought, can summon Harsh Sunlight whenever it's brought into battle. This has been abused in competitive play to make use of Pokemon with abilities like Chlorophyll and Solar Power.

#3 - Charizard

Image via Pokemon Wiki

A member of the original three starters, Charizard, still manages to be an incredible Pokemon even in Sword and Shield. Charizard is even Champion Leon's trump card.

Charizard continues to get new forms as GameFreak's most loved Pokemon. It seems like it gets a new form nearly every game, gaining a Gigantamax form this time around.

#2 - Cinderace

Image via Danbooru

The Fire starter for Sword and Shield, Cinderace has managed to take over the competitive scene in both single and double battles. It is incredibly strong with a great signature move and ability.

Its ability, Libero, is similar to that of Greninja's, in that it can change its typing on the fly, depending on what move it uses.

#1 - Incineroar

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Another starter, Incineroar has been one of the best since its release in Sun and Moon. Unfortunately, this can't be obtained easily in Sword and Shield, so it's likely the player won't take it on their journey through Galar.

Incineroar has access to the powerful abiltiy, Intimidate, which lowers all opposing Pokemon's attack stat when brought into battle. It also has access to the moves Fake Out and Parting Shot, to be an incredibly useful support Pokemon.