Pokemon Sword and Shield delivers on every type, including the spooky and rare Ghost-type.

There is a Ghost-type Gym Leader, as well as a portion of the Wild Area that is filled with the likes of Dusclops and Gastly. Ghost-type Pokemon have certainly not taken a backseat.

Like many types in Sword and Shield, there are a variety of fan-favorite Ghost Pokemon that return to the series. Not just that, a handful of new ones have joined the roster and have made a name for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Ghost Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Froslass

Image via Game Freak

Froslass has slowly become a very popular Pokemon. Many fans were turned away by its absolutely creepy backstory. Froslass is said to freeze things it is fond of, including other Pokemon and humans, then keep them as statues and treasure. As time progressed, fans of the franchise decided that is actually pretty cool. Therefore, Froslass has become a fan favorite Ghost-type.

#4 - Chandelure

Image via Game Freak

Chandelure has been a popular Pokemon since it first appeared in Generation V. Its entire concept is pretty cool. It definitely stands out among the other Pokemon designed from real life objects. Not only that, but it is a great battler. It has an incredible Special Attack stat and can have a low enough Speed stat to utililize Trick Room with the best of them.

#3 - Mimikyu

Image via Game Freak

Mimikyu is like the Pikachu of Ghost-type Pokemon. That is because of its appearance and its popularity. This cute and cuddly poltergeist disguises itself in a Pikachu-esque cloth. This doubles as its Ability, allowing it to take a hit before actually receiving any damage. Mimikyu found a solid spot in the competitive meta during Sword and Shield's lifespan.

#2 - Gengar

Image via Game Freak

Gengar is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. It is always going to be near the list of popular Ghost-types no matter what game it appears in. Sword and Shield have given some renewed life to Gengar after its Mega Evolution became no longer available. With a Gigantamax form and the same swagger of the last two and a half decades, Gengar is still loved.

#1 - Dragapult

Image via Game Freak

Dragapult came into the scene in Sword and Shield. It has an incredibly unique typing of Dragon/Ghost. Moreover, it is classified as a pseudo-Legendary. Dragapult is as fast as can be, with an amazing Attack stat. Its Special Attack is good, too, meaning it can do damage with a variety of attacks. All of this saw Dragapult catapult in popularity; pun intended.