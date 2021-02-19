Grass Pokemon are integral to the Pokemon universe as it's one of the starter types.

Grass Pokemon are typically on most teams to complete a Fire-Water-Grass core. This basic typing core allows the player to hit most Pokemon for super effective damage.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Grass Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Whimsicott

Image via Pokemon Wiki

This lovable little scoundrel is an extremely useful Pokemon. With the ability Prankster, it can do all sorts of things, with the most prevalent use being Tailwind.

Its ability Prankster gives it +1 speed priority on all of its non-damaging moves, like Tailwind, to make all the players' Pokemon faster. It also has moves like Taunt, Encore, Fake Tears, Beat Up, and even Trick Room.

#4 - Kartana

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Advertisement

Believe it or not, this Pokemon actually has the highest base attack stat in the game. With more than even Zacian-Crowned and Regigigas, its typing of Steel/Grass is very strong. Just watch out for Fire attacks.

Kartana has been one of the best Ultra Beasts ever since its release in Generation VII. Kartana has seen a huge amount of competitive play in every format since then as well.

#3 - Venusaur

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Generation I starter Pokemon, Venusaur has managed to stay relevant ever since its release in Red & Blue, winning the hearts of fans and gaining multiple new forms throughout time. Venusaur even gained a new Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield.

Venusaur has come a long way since Red & Blue, from the neglected starter to a top Grass Pokemon.

#2 - Rillaboom

Image via Zerochan

The Grass starter of Sword and Shield, Rillaboom was a faithful companion on the journey of many players through Galar. Rillaboom is one of the most used Pokemon in the competitive scene currently in Series 8.

Rillaboom's ability, Grassy Surge, can summon Grassy Terrain when brought into battle. Grassy Terrain buffs Grass-Type moves and heals at the end of every turn.

Advertisement

#1 - Amoonguss

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The pokeball imitation Pokemon, Amoonguss has been one of the most used Pokemon in every format since its debut in Generation V. Amoonguss has access to the incredibly strong move Spore, that has 100% accurate sleep statusing.

Amoonguss is one of the best support Pokemon due to Spore and Rage Powder. Competitive players were in awe when it was brought back into the game through DLC Isle of Armor.