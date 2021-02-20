Some of the most popular Pokemon ever are of the Flying type.

Sword and Shield has a pretty expansive Pokedex now, with the addition of two DLCs. Of course, with that large of a Pokedex, it boasts some of the most popular Flying Pokemon of all time. Here are the most popular Flying Pokemon in Sowrd and Shield.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Flying Pokemon in Sword and Shield

#5 - Corviknight

Image via The Official Pokemon Youtube Channel

Corviknight gained a lot of love recently with the animated shorts, Twilight Wings, put out by the Official Pokemon Youtube Channel. This Steel Bird takes the player all over Galar in a cart, instead of requiring HM Fly.

In Twilight Wings, it follows a different story in every episode, but always involving Corviknight taking them somewhere important. Corviknight was also given a Gigantamax form. It's clear the Pokemon company wanted Corviknight to be relevant.

#4 - Butterfree

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Advertisement

Everybody's favorite Bug Pokemon, Butterfree has captured everyone's hearts since Kanto. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the anime was Ash freeing his companion Butterfree.

Butterfree is another Pokemon that gained a Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield.

#3 - Rayquaza

Image via Pokemon Wiki

One of the most iconic Box Legendaries, Rayquaza has been a fan favorite since its debut in Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. This space dragon has been relevant in many movies and the anime. In the Generation III remakes, its post-game is one of the best ones available.

Rayquaza has an amazing color scheme as a shiny. Rayquaza even has a mega form that is incredibly useful in the competitive scene. It even managed to win a World Championship piloted by one of the most famous competitive players, Wolfe Glick.

#2 - Gyarados

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Surprisingly, Gyarados didn't get a new Gigantamax form, but it does have a Mega form at least. Gyarados is a classic for Pokemon fans. Fans love Gyarados, and it will continue to stay relevant for a long time.

Gyarados is well-known for its shiny form as well, being able to be caught in Generation II games, and it has had many events over time in Pokemon Go and in Sword and Shield too.

#1 - Charizard

Advertisement

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon of all time. The Charizard Pokemon card is the holy grail among collectors, selling for nearly a quarter of a million dollars recently. Charizard has had the most forms of any Pokemon, with two Mega forms and one Gigantamax form.

In the top 10 of the popularity poll every year since its release, Charizard will likely stay one of the most popular Pokemon of all time.