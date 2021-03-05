Evolution is one of, if not the main feature of the Pokemon games and the anime series.

Trainers catch Pokemon, train them, and evolve them so they can reach the peak of their potential. Some Pokemon can evolve more than once or even into more than one form.

The different evolutionary forms in Pokemon are rather interesting. Sometimes, they can completely change appearance, stats, and even type compared to whatever other form is available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon who can evolve into different forms

#5 - Rockruff

Rockruff is a cute Pokemon. It is literally categorized as a Puppy Pokemon. There are three different Lycanroc forms it can evolve into. Lycanroc is a seriously cool Pokemon throughout all of its forms. Midday Form happens when Rockruff is levelled up during the day, Midnight Form during the night, and Dusk Form when Rockruff has Own Tempo and levels up between 7 PM and 7:59 PM real time.

#4 - Slowpoke

Slowpoke has its Kantonian and Galarian forms. Both of them can evolve into region specific Slowbro or Slowking. Kanto versions evolve with level up or by trading Slowpoke with a King's Rock. In Galar, Slowpoke evolves when exposed to a Galarica Cuff or a Glarica Wreath. It was one of the first Pokemon to receive a separate evolution branch.

#3 - Tyrogue

Tyrogue is a strong little Fighting-type Pokemon. Its evolution depends completely on its stats and can go one of three ways. If Tyrogue's Attack is higher than its Defense, it will evolve into Hitmonlee. If it is the opposite, with a higher Defense than Attack, Tyrogue evolves into Hitmonchan. If both Attack and Defense are equal, it then evolves into Hitmontop.

#2 - Cosmoem

Cosmoem evolves from Cosmog. It can then evolve into one of two incredibly powerful Legendary Pokemon. In Pokemon Sun, Ultra Sun, and Sword, it will evolve into Solgaleo. In Pokemon Moon, Ultra Moon, and Shield, Cosmoem will evolve into Lunala.

#1 - Eevee

Eevee is the master of evolving into multiple forms. First, it was just a few and now it is several. With a variety of stones, time-based levelling, or friendship leveling, Eevee can evolve into eight different Pokemon. Those Pokemon are Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. Trainers can truly have their pick of Eeveelutions if they have an Eevee as their partner.