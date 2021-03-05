In Generation VII, the Pokemon company added Alolan forms.

Alolan Pokemon are designed differently to Pokemon from Kanto. The design was to show how the Kantonian Pokemon adapted to the Alolan region.

At times, it makes sense like Alolan Marowak adapting to its environment volcanic surroundings. However, sometimes they are just strange.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 strangely designed Alolan Pokemon

#5 - Golem

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Golem's design and type are quite interesting, but facial hair is a little too strange. The facial hair isn't really hair either; it's made of rock. Golem has a thick mustache, thick eyebrows, and a puffy beard.

Its typing of Electric/Rock is very interesting, and it's definitely an upgrade from the original rock with legs.

#4 - Persian

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The color is a good change of pace, but the round head isn't. Persian's best feature was its jawline, and it was taken away. The round features are a really strange addition. There's a good reason behind this since cats in Hawaii, which Alola is based on, look like this.

This Alolan form is an upgrade in terms of playability. It has a better typing, ability, and move pool, but it still looks quite awkward.

#3 - Raticate

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Raticate has just been eating since Kanto. Its Alolan form is far too chubby. It does make it cuter, but that's not difficult since the original wasn't the prettiest. Ratata has a much better design with the mustache.

This is still an upgrade from the original. It has a cooler typing, but it doesn't have much more than that over the original.

#2 - Dugtrio

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Dugtrio's change is probably the slightest change but the most odd. Each head that makes up Dugtrio has blond locks. The hair is quite subtle on Diglett, but it's not subtle at all for Dugtrio.

Each head has a different hairstyle. This seems like a meme, but it's not.

#1 - Exeggutor

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Fans were obsessed with Alolan Exeggutor when it was first released. It went from a regular-sized tree to a long-necked palm tree Pokemon.

Alolan Exeggutor definitely has the strangest design, even though fans think fondly of it. One of the strangest things about this form is that the Dragon typing has been added to it.