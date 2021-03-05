The Kanto Pokemon hold a special place in our hearts, but some of them are not as good as we might have thought they were.

In fact, Game Freak has been giving new forms to weaker Pokemon from Generation I who might not have been used too often. Consider how much better Elctabuzz got when it received its Electivire evolution, or Sandslash when it got its Alolan form.

Some people, especially older fans who played through the Kanto region as kids, hold Pokemon in high regard only to realize later that they probably weren't that good. These Pokemon tend to be more overrated than all the rest:

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 overrated Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Electrode

Electrode is an incredibly fast Electric type Pokemon, well known for using Explosion or Selfdestruct to inflict massive damage at the cost of its health. One thing people forget about Electrode, though, is that it learns no Electric type moves in its debut game. In Fire Red & Leaf Green, it learns Spark, and in the later games it gets a wider movepool. In the Generation I games though, trainers will have to use their Thunderbolt TM on it if they want to use its full power.

#4 - Flareon

The Eevolutions are some of the more popular Pokemon in the Kanto Pokedex, Flareon among them. They can be a struggle to train, however. In its base form, Eevee only really learns ordinary moves like Sand Attack and Bite.

Generally, it's better for trainers to give Eevee the evolutionary stone of choice early, so that it can learn better moves. Flareon, unfortunately, only learns Ember until level 44 when it gets Fire Spin. There isn't as much power behind this Pokemon as there is behind Jolteon and Vaporeon.

#3 - Blastoise

Blastoise has always been seen as one of the most powerful Pokemon in Kanto. It's hard not to like a starter that can fire off strong Water-type moves from its two shoulder cannons. The thing that holds Blastoise back, though, is that there are so many other Water types in Kanto that can do more.

Lapras is a Water type, but it also has an Ice typing. Gyarados is a Water type, but it also is Flying type and learns stronger moves (including Dragon Dance in later generations). Slowbro is a Water type Pokemon, but it also is Psychic which happened to be the best type when the first Kanto games were released.

A player who misses out on Blastoise can pick up several other Water Pokemon that are just as good. A player who misses out on Venusaur or Charizard just missed out on the best Grass or Fire Pokemon in the game.

#2 - Onix

At first glance, Onix seems like it should be an enormously powerful Pokemon. One would think a giant snake with rock solid skin would pack a serious punch with it. Fun fact though: Oddish has a higher attack stat than Onix. Yes, the small patch of grass hits harder than the rock snake.

Onix has enough defense to survive any hit, but can't do any damage back in return. Anyone who plays a game in Kanto should probably not use this Pokemon unless they have the means to evolve into Steelix.

#1 - Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is often seen as one of the most threatening Pokemon in Kanto. A perfect marriage between a pterodactyl and a dragon, Aerodactyl boasts strong attack and speed. It's even featured on Lance's Elite Four team.

While facing an opposing Aerodactyl can be a thrilling experience, using and training an Aerodactyl can be really disappointing. In Pokemon Red and Blue, Aerodactyl only naturally learns Normal Type moves and Wing Attack, no Rock moves.

In Fire Red and Leaf Green, it finally gets access to Ancient Power. Honestly, Aerodactyl hasn't been really good until recently. It received a Mega Evolution in Generation VI, and in Generation VII it got Dragon Dance and Dual Wingbeat. In all of the games before that though, Aerodactyl was arguably outclassed by Golem and Rhyhorn.