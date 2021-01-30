Rock-type Pokemon were the first true test trainers had to face when beginning their journey in the Kanto region.

The first Gym was brutal with Brock and his Pokemon being unrelenting to those that were not prepared. Also, Hikers filled the Kanto region and its caves with Rock-types.

The list is a short one, but has since expanded with the addition of further regions. Kanto is where it all started, though.

Top 5 Rock Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Rhydon

Rhydon is a powerhouse that gets left in the dust a bit when it comes to Generation I. Many felt that the evolutionary line could have been improved. That is where Rhyperior comes in. In Kanto though, Rhydon was a strong Rock-type that could do a lot of damage with little effort. The first Pokemon ever designed isn't as bad as some say.

#4 - Golem

Golem is the final evolution of Geodude. More than likely, a lot of Generation I players didn't have a Golem. It needed to be traded as a Graveler to evolve. Those lucky enough to be able to trade with a friend were more than pleasantly surprised. Golem was a defensive beast with a great attack stat as well. In the Kanto games, Golem could easily sweep through an entire team if it could get the first shot off.

#3 - Omastar

After reviving Omanyte from the Helix Fossil, Omastar comes along at level 40. Compared to the other Fossil of Generation I, Omastar is incredible. It has a really good defense and special attack. It does have a pretty big weakness to Grass-type moves, but other than that, it can withstand plenty of hits. This Fossil Pokemon is the real deal.

#2 - Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is another Fossil Pokemon, revived via Old Amber. It has a solid attack stat, decent HP, and boy, is it fast. Its defense is not great, but if trained well, Aerodactyl can outspeed most Pokemon and take them out before it is ever in danger. The best part is that it is immune to Ground-type moves, making Earthquake completely useless.

#1 - Onix

Onix was the first Pokemon to truly strike fear into the hearts of trainers. Whether in the games or the anime, Onix was hyped up to be a complete monster. Undertrained Pokemon were feasted upon by this massive rock snake. Ash and Pikachu only beat it due to the sprinkler system weakening it. Onix is definitely the most feared and best Rock-type from Kanto.