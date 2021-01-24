There are just some Pokemon that people can't stand and there are a variety of reasons as to why.

Rock-type Pokemon are the sturdy backbone of a trainer's collection. They are meant to crush the competition and withstand whatever comes their way.

Not all of them are fan favorites, however. Some Rock-type Pokemon fall into the category of dislike. They just don't give trainers the same enjoyment as the standouts of the category.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Rock Pokemon of all time

#5 - Omanyte

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is a tough Pokemon to decipher. It is one of the most liked and most disliked Rock-type Pokemon of all time. Due to the Twitch Plays Pokemon phenomena, Omanyte was dubbed Lord Helix by way of its Helix Fossil. It divided the fan base and sent them to war with each other. Half praised Lord Helix and half wanted to see his destruction.

#4 - Shuckle

Image via Game Freak

Shuckle falls in the same category as Omanyte. This Rock-type Pokemon has become a bit of a meme. A lot of people are big fans of Shuckle, but many others simply despise it for the sake of despising it. The rise in popularity of Shuckle also led to the lowering of its popularity with another section of the Pokemon community. It is an interesting creature, divisive and strange.

#3 - Bastiodon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Bastiodon is a completely forgettable Pokemon. That is why many do not like this Rock/Steel-type. Among other Rock/Steel-types, it truly has no place. The dislike comes from the thought that it is taking up space. A lot of fans feel that the Pokedex spot could have been used for a more interesting and likeable creature rather than Bastiodon.

#2 - Kabuto

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kabuto took the brunt of the Omanyte Lord Helix era. As the Dome Fossil, Kabuto was tossed to the side and immediately shunned by the followers of the Lord Helix. It was truly meant to be all fun and games, but some fans took Twitch Plays Pokemon way too seriously. The hate for Kabuto was absolutely astonishing.

#1 - Rhyhorn

Image via The Pokemon Company

Rhyhorn is disliked because of the potential it originally had, but did not fulfill. It could only be found in the Safari Zone, which made it extremely rare. Then, it would evolve into Rhydon. Many felt that it needed a third evolution or a better one than just Rhydon to unlock its true power. Eventually, Rhyperior came along and Rhydon was obtainable by itself. Nobody needed Rhyhorn and it took a huge backseat.