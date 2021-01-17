Rock type Pokemon can be the background of some teams, with extreme power and durability.

Some of the most competitive Pokemon have a rock typing. Others are simply popular due to their status in the anime.

Either way, there are some rock type Pokemon that people absolutely love. They don't always need to smash everything in sight to be a fan-favorite.

Note: This list is subjective and is the writer's opinion. It does not reflect the opinion of others regarding the most popular Rock type Pokemon.

5 most popular Rock Pokemon of all time

#5 - Sudowoodo



Sudowoodo is one of the goofier rock type Pokemon. It looks like a tree and a coat rack all at the same time. Ever since players used the SquirtBottle in generation two on a tree that ended up being an incognito Sudowoodo, it has been beloved.

It resembles a grass type, but it is a solid and sturdy pure rock type that can actually dish out some serious damage.

#4 - Rhyperior



Rhyperior is a competitive battling machine. Being the final evolution of Rhyhorn, evolving from Rhydon, Pokemon fans were ecstatic seeing its first appearance.

The very first Pokemon ever created, Rhydon, finally had a worthwhile evolutionary line. It is hard-hitting, durable, and has a very impressive movepool. Rhyperior is a dangerous Pokemon to go up against.

#3 - Tyranitar



If Rhyperior is dangerous, Tyranitar is downright deadly. It has well-rounded stats and is as intimidating as it can be. It is a giant dinosaur, and with a mega evolution or Dynamax, it resembles the monster of all monsters, Godzilla.

It can learn so many moves, whip up a sandstorm, and take down any Pokemon if it gets the chance. Pokemon fans love the terrifying T-tar.

#2 - Onix



Onix will always hold a special place in the hearts of Pokemon fans. It was the first creature Pikachu defeated, albeit by nefarious means.

Its bond with Brock and it's ferocious attitude at the start of the anime has left an impression that will never be replaced. The massive rock snake is the first Pokemon many fans witnessed that actually worried their creatures or Ash and Pikachu.

#1 - Omanyte



He has risen. Praise Lord Helix. As Twitch Plays Pokemon blew up in popularity, so did Omanyte. This water/rock type is one of several fossil Pokemon that can be reformed.

The Twitch Plays crowd managed to choose the helix fossil as the game progressed, giving birth to the Lord Helix memes that still circulate on the internet today. Omanyte, the benefactor of the Helix Fossil, has been a fan-favorite ever since.