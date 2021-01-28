Fossil Pokemon are a fun way to obtain rare creatures with less time and effort.

In the main series of Pokemon games, players are typically gifted one of two or more Fossils. These Fossils can then be revived into an ancient and powerful Pokemon.

The uniqueness of Fossil Pokemon typically means that only one can be obtained per playthrough. More recent iterations of the games have altered the method in which Fossil Pokemon are revived, but the spirit remains the same.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Fossil Pokemon of all time

#5 - Cranidos

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl saw the introduction of new Fossil Pokemon like other Generations. The Skull Fossil allows players to regenerate the Head Butt Pokemon, Cranidos, which eventually evolves into the powerful Rampardos. Out of Generation IV, the Skull Fossil is 100% the way to go.

#4 - Tyrunt

Image via Game Freak

The Jaw Fossil can be found in Pokemon X and Y. Players can use it to revive the Royal Heir Pokemon, Tyrunt. Starting at level 39 and levelling up during the day it can become Tyrantrum. Tyrantrum is literally a T-Rex and is a Rock/Dragon-type. This is a no-brainer to choose when having to decide between Jaw and Sail from Generation VI.

#3 - Aerodactyl

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Old Amber fossil lets you revive Aerodactyl. This differs from the other Fossils found in the games and is obtainable in multiple Generations. Aerodactyl is one of the more popular Pokemon from Generation I. The Rock/Flying-type is a dangerous creature in the main games, the anime, and Pokemon GO.

Advertisement

#2 - Omanyte

Image via The Pokemon Company

Praise be to Lord Helix! Omanyte can be revived via the Helix Fossil, which Twitch Players of Pokemon have deemed to be a godly item. Though both the Helix and Dome Fossils regenerate a Water/Rock-type, Omanyte's evolution into Omastar is much more impressive than Kabuto's into Kabutops. Omanyte is the special attacker of the two and has higher overall defences.

#1 - Dracovish

Image via Game Freak

Sword and Shield introduced a new way to obtain Fossil Pokemon. There are four Fossils available and they must be combined. Any two of them will create an abomination of a creature. The Fossilized Drake and Fossilized Fish creates the insanely powerful Dracovish. For a short time, it was the most devastating Pokemon in competitive battling. It hasn't fallen off too far at this point, though.