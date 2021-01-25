Kanto is where it all started for Pokemon and is one of the most beloved regions in the franchise. While the new features of the series aren't present in any of the Kanto games, it's the Pokemon themselves that keep fans coming back.

The general consensus is that that there are four popular types in the region. In no particular order, they are Fire, Grass, Water, and Psychic. The first three are the Starter types, so naturally, fans gravitate towards those. As for Psychic, the type was so overpowered in Generation I that fans have grown overly found of Pokemon like Alakazam.

In regards to the Starter types, almost every fan has one of each on their team. If someone picks a Water-type, they also want a Fire and Grass-type. For this article, we'll be going over which Pokemon you should use if you're looking for a strong and deadly Grass-type.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Grass Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Parasect

Parasect starts off the list for no other reason than it's the only real choice available. There are a total of 14 Grass-types in Kanto and most are part of an evolution line. The only the one that's not is Tangela and its stats are just not deserving of this list.

That said, Parasect isn't too great either but is better than all of the first or second-form evolution Grass-types.

#4 - Vileplume

Coming in at the fourth spot is Vileplume. When talking about the Grass Pokemon in Kanto, it's truly difficult to distinguish which is better than the other. Vileplume has fairly average stats, specializing in Special Attack, and is great for stalling opponents. However, it doesn't stand out like the Pokemon at the top of the list.

#3 - Victreebel

Another solid Grass and Poison-type, Victreebel is next on the list. When compared to the other entries on this list, Victreebel has similar stats and an almost identical move pool. When debating Vileplume and Victreebel, there's not a real definitive answer to which is better. The former is tankier and the latter is faster. It and Vileplume are mostly interchangeable.

#2 - Exeggutor

The definitive number two Grass Pokemon in Kanto is Exeggutor. Featuring a solid typing, Grass and Psychic, Exeggutor is a great addition to your middle-game team. Although it doesn't learn many Grass moves by level up, you can teach a few by TM. Along with that, Exeggutor learns some other solid moves later in the games. It should be noted this is not the Alolan version of this Pokemon.

#1 - Venusaur

There is no other answer to the question of which Pokemon would top this list. Venusaur is the best Grass Pokemon in Kanto and one of the best in the series. Learning terrific moves, Venusaur is a significant upgrade over the others on this list but, of course, players need to pick it from the get go.