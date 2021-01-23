Top 5 Fire type Pokemon from Kanto

Pokemon fans are well aware of how impactful and powerful Fire type Pokemon can be.

There are many Fire type Pokemon that become available with each new Pokemon game. New trainers often choose a Fire type Pokemon as a starter in a new game. It is safe to assume that a Fire type will definitely be a part of a trainer's team at some point.

Every new generation adds new Pokemon to the ever-growing list. While new Pokemon may become quite popular, there is something about the classics that cannot be ignored.

Five best Fire type Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Ninetails

Image via Pokemon Company

Ninetales is a fox-like Pokemon. It is covered in thick, luxurious golden-white fur. It gets its name from the nine tails it possesses. They can rarely be found in the wild, so the best way to get them is to evolve a Vulpix with a Fire stone.

It has the ability Flash Fire and Drought. With great speed and Special Attack stats, it is quite an opponent. It also has Solar Beam in its arsenal.

#4 - Flareon

Image via Pokemon Company

Flareon is a mammalian Pokemon. It is covered in short, reddish-orange fur. They are very rare. The best way to get one is to evolve an Eevee using a Fire Stone. It has the ability Flash Fire and Guts. Many different battle tactics can be implemented using its speed and abilities.

#3 - Arcanine

Image via Pokemon Company

Arcanine is a canine Pokemon with an orange pelt marked by jagged black stripes. Encountering one in the wild is difficult. Evolving Growlithe using a Fire Stone is the best method to obtain this Pokemon. It has the abilities of Flash Fire, Intimidate, and Justified. Its high attack stat makes it a true powerhouse.

#2 - Moltres

Image via Pokemon Company

Moltres is a large avian Pokemon with golden plumage, reminiscent of a Phoenix. It is a legendary Pokemon. Its catch rate is quite low, which is why much care must be taken to capture it. As a legendary Pokemon, its battle prowess is unquestionable. It has the abilities of Pressure and Flame Body.

#1 - Charizard

Image via Pokemon Company

Charizard is a draconic Pokémon. It is the final form of Charmander. It has the ability to Mega Evolve into two different forms, Charizard X and Charizard Y. It can also Gigantamax, making it even more powerful. Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon, making it a great choice to top this list.