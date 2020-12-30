Water Pokemon are some of the most iconic and powerful Pokemon available.

Every Pokemon game has a plethora of water type Pokemon found within. From starters to round encounters in the wild, water types are bound to end up as part of many trainers' teams.

Over the years, more and more Pokemon have been introduced to the world. New ones have taken over the hearts of fans, yet old ones are still near and dear. Water type Pokemon are just plain cool.

5 most popular Water Pokemon of all time

#5 - Omanyte

Image via The Pokemon Company

Omanyte is a part of the first generation. It's popularity is fairly recent however. The fossil water type is nothing special, but a certain Twitch Plays Pokemon event saw it become a god.

The Twitch community assisting with playing the game chose the Helix fossil, the one that contains Omanyte. Thus, Lord Helix and an undying meme began.

#4 - Squirtle

Image via The Pokemon Company

The original water starter will never be unpopular. Squirtle, and the rest of its evolutionary line, bring Pokemon fans together. From its usage in competitive battling to its spot in the anime, Squirtle's likeability is unwavering. Everyone loves the Squirtle Squad. This is a water type Pokemon that has left fond memories over the last couple of decades.

#3 - Vaporeon

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is another water type from the original generation. Vaporeon is one of Eevee's several different evolutions. Vaporeon is a terror on the battlefield. In the main series and Pokemon GO, Vaporeon can be made into one of the most powerful water types around. It, like many others, brings nostalgia to fans around the world.

#2 - Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

Gyarados isn't just popular, but is also an inspiring story. Starting off as a lowly Magikarp, making it to level 20 seems like an impossibility. Once it occurs though, arguably the most powerful water type Pokemon arrives. Gyarados is an intimidating and destructive creature that has seen it become the favorite of many trainers since the franchise's beginnings.

#1 - Greninja

Greninja is the only Pokemon outside of the original 151 that has made the list. In fact, it tops the list. It was voted 2020's Pokemon of the Year after becoming so popular. This starter has gone from a speedy in-game threat, to a competitive beast, to a beloved anime character, all the way to Super Smash Bros. It has gotten so much exposure, its hard not to love it.