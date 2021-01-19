5 most disliked Grass Pokemon of all time

Unfortunately Grass-Type isn't a very good typing, and a lot of Grass Pokemon really let fans down in most major titles.

Some Grass-Type Pokemon aren’t only bad, they’re just downright disliked. Obviously some people think fondly of these Pokemon, but they definitely have reason to be disliked.

5 Grass Pokemon who didn't resonate with fans

#5 - Chikorita

Chikorita got the short stick when it comes to Johto starters. A Grass-Type dinosaur should not be disliked, but when it’s next to the other two starters, it isn't difficult to pass. Chikorita is commonly thought of as the worst starter in Gen II due to its lackluster stats and just how great the other two starters are.

#4 - Chespin

Another starter, once again it’s thought of as one of the worst starters. Chespin has a very forgettable design, and every evolved form is strange-looking. This generation of starters was a weak link when it comes to starter Pokemon.

#3 - Lotad

This one is a weird pick for sure. Lotad doesn’t have anything incredibly dislikable other than its design. Going through the early game of Generation III, most people would just skip over this ugly duckling. Also, for obvious reasons, its final evolution, Ludicolo, is pretty dislikable.

#2 - Victreebell

This one may be a weird pick as well, but on behalf of James, this just had to be included. Victreebell would try to eat James in the anime every time it was released. This is definitely a cool Pokemon and it has redeeming qualities, but it just didn't resonate with many fans in the long run.

#1 - Hoppip

This Pokemon doesn't have much going for it whatsoever. It’s only attack is Splash, and unlike Magikarp, you don’t get a crazy looking water dragon once it evolves. Instead, you get a dandelion. It’s final evolution, Jumpluff, doesn’t even learn Fly as a Flying-type. This Pokemon really has no redeeming qualities.