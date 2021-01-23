Top 5 Water Pokemon from Kanto

Water Pokemon are some of the most powerful and useful Pokemon available. There is something about Water type Pokemon that sparks the interest of many a trainer. New trainers often choose a Water type Pokemon as a starter.

Water type Pokemon are the most available Pokemon. Even with new Pokemon gaining popularity with each new generation, there is something about the classics that cannot be appreciated enough. They truly eke out a special place in the heart of Pokemon fans.

Five best Water type Pokemon from Kanto

#5 - Kingler

Kingler is a crustacean Pokemon. It uses its huge pincers to bash its foes and shoot powerful projectile attacks. Its abilities include: Hyper Cutter, Shell Armor, and Sheer Force. It can also Gigantamax. It is very powerful in close combat, and can hold its own in ranged battles.

#4 - Starmie

Starmie is a Pokemon that resembles two violet starfish with five appendages each and a red jewel in the center. It is very versatile with the ability to learn various moves to shore up its weaknesses. Its abilities are Illuminate, Natural Cure, and Analytic.

#3 - Vaporeon

Vaporeon shares physical traits with aquatic and land animals. They are very rare. The best way to get one is to evolve an Eevee using a Water Stone. It has the abilities of Absorb and Hydration. Its high special sttack stat combined with its speed makes it a truly troublesome foe.

#2 - Blastoise

Blastoise is a large, turtle-like Pokemon, whose body is mostly hidden by its tough shell. It is the final evolution of the Water type starter Squirtle. It has the ability to Mega Evolve and Gigantamax as well. It is truly a powerhouse, which is why it is so popular.

#1 - Gyarados

Gyarados is a serpentine Pokemon with overlapping scales. It evolves from Magicarp, one of the worst Water types, to a true Water type powerhouse. It can Mega Evolve as well.

It has the abilities of Intimidate and Moxie. Combining Gyarados's powerful moves with a Dragon Dance can be a nightmare for opponents.