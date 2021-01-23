Top 5 Pokemon that Misty used in the anime

Ash Ketchum's friends and their Pokemon are what make his journey as the series' protagonist fulfilling.

Misty is the first friend that Ash ever made. The youngest out of four sisters, she has a massive fondness for Water Pokemon. Misty grew up in Cerulean City and left to become the best Water Pokemon trainer there was.

She met Ash accidentally when he destroyed her bike while trying to protect Pikachu from a flock of Spearow. Joining him on his journey, Misty continued living her dream of getting and training as many Water Pokemon as possible.

Misty started off being a bit of a hothead, knowingly attacking people for just the smallest comments. However, in time, especially after becoming a mother figure to Togepi, she calmed down a fair bit.

Misty returned to Cerulean City to look after the Cerulean Gym as the Gym leader, where she continues to show off her Water Pokemon knowledge in Gym battles.

Top five Pokemon used by Misty in the anime

#5 - Poliwhirl

After evolving in a battle against Ash, Poliwhirl became a well-used and prominent Pokemon of Misty's, thanks to its strong attacks.

However, after losing in battle against a Poliwrath, Misty started considering evolving it. Poliwhirl instead took Ash's King's Rock deliberately and evolved into a Politoed.

#4 - Corsola

After arriving at the Whirl Islands, Misty decided that she wanted a Corsola and found a wild one confronting a group of trained ones. She captured it in her Lure Ball soon after.

Since then, Corsola has become a vital part of Misty's team, used in many of her Gym battles. With moves like Recover, Corsola gains an advantage in drawn-out battles.

#3 - Staryu

Image via Pokemon Company

Staryu was one of Misty's original Pokemon and her most-used one throughout her journey with Ash. Misty claims she can sense what it is feeling.

Staryu is a tough battler and has racked up a fair few wins in different matches, and has continuously been a vital member of Misty's team.

#2 - Togepi

Hatching from an egg, Togepi immediately imprinted Misty as it's mother. Togepi was not an attacking Pokemon, but it secretly knew and used Metronome to protect itself and Misty.

It has the mindset of a child, liking to wander off and play. Once it evolved into a Togetic, it reluctantly left Misty to protect other Togepi left in the Mirage Kingdom.

Even though Togepi is no longer with Misty, it deserves its spot on this list due to it being Misty's talismanic Pokemon.

#1 - Gyarados

After overcoming her lifelong fear and bonding with it, Gyarados has become the powerhouse in Misty's team and is used in many of her battles.

She used it in a Gym rematch with Ash against his Pikachu, where she showed the ability to Mega Evolve it and use the moves Hydro Pump and Rain Dance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.