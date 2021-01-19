Like any Pokemon, there are plenty of Water-types that fans of the franchise do not like. Water is the most abundant Pokemon type. That, of course, leaves more room for unwanted Pokemon in the category.

While some of the most liked starters and Pokemon around are Water-type, there are plenty that harness the power of liquid that people just can't stand.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Water Pokemon of all time

#5 - Simipour

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon fans are no longer fond of the elemental starter-type Simians. Much like Simisear is disliked among Fire-types, Simipour isn't favored among Water-types.

Fans were excited initially but quickly realized how unnecessary these creatures are. The three Simi-subsets were meant to act as pseudo-starter Pokemon and felt more annoying than helpful.

#4 - Barraskewda

Image via Nirth

The reason Barraskewda is disliked has nothing to do with its performance. In fact, it is the exact opposite. It is so fast, and with Swift Swim, it is even faster if rain is set.

There are many times where this Pokemon can take down an entire team in the blink of an eye. It has caused problems for competitive trainers throughout Sword and Shield.

#3 - Dewgong

Image via The Pokemon Company

Unfortunately for Dewgong, it is disliked because other options are more viable. Dewgong is a great Pokemon from the First Generation, but its Water/Ice-typing is outshined.

Lapras does everything Dewgong does and more. That has caused players and fans to question its existence when there is an obviously far superior Water/Ice-type available.

#2 - Arctovish

Image via Game Freak

Arctovish is another Water/Ice-type Pokemon. Made by a mess of fossils much like the more popular Dracozolt and Dracovish, Arctovish is actually despised.

No one wants anything to do with this abomination when the other two exist. The thing is hideous, and players only go after one to complete the Pokedex. It is useless, and people will let that be known.

#1 - Politoed

Image via The Pokemon Company

Politoed's dislike is a matter of jealousy. Many felt Politoed was actually more effective and useful than Poliwrath when it was first introduced. That sends Pokemon fans into a frenzy.

People constantly would criticize Politoed for the simple fact that it took the spotlight from their precious Poliwrath. It's incredible how a Pokemon evolution could cause such an uproar when the choice to evolve into either is not forced.