5 most underwhelming Water Pokemon of all time

Water type Pokemon range from some of the most powerful to some of the most lousiest creatures.

Starters, legendaries, and some sweet evolutions have made Water Pokemon the most abundant type there is. With a lot of Pokemon in that category, however, there were bound to be some less than useful ones.

Out of the hundreds of Pokemon, the most underwhelming Water types might not rank that well amidst any types. Thankfully, there are plenty of others in the Water type column to make up for their lack of power.

5 worst Water Pokemon of all time

#5 - Binacle



Binacle is a Rock/Water type Pokemon. It is quite hideous and has two faces, due to which players have steered clear for some time. The uselessness and disgust brought by Binacle has fans looking for its evolved form straight off the bat. Barbacle is 100% dragged down by its underwhelming pre-evolution.

#4 - Qwilfish



Qwilfish is the Pokemon universe equivalent of a puffer fish. Its Water/Poison type combination is cool, but that's about it. The creature itself is very unappealing. It has no evolved form and lacks any sort of power. Qwilfish has pretty awful stats and really has never stood out in the games or anime whatsoever.

#3 - Pyukumuku



The Sea Cucumber Pokemon just about says it all. It looks excited and sad at the same time. Pyukumuku is best left alone. It is shrouded in mystery and doesn't take too kindly to violators of its personal space. This pure water type will lash out with its limbs, that actually are fists, in order to repel danger. They crowd beaches, are often stepped on, and even provide jobs for people to chuck them back into the ocean.

#2 - Alomomola



The coolest thing about Alomomola is that it will heal and care for hurt Pokemon found at sea. When it comes to trainers and battling, that isn't very helpful. In fact, this Water type is actually rather selfish. The reason it will heal a hurt Pokemon and carry it back to shore is so that the hurt Pokemon doesn't attract predators. It is looking out for itself. With no known evolutions or pre-evolutions, Alomomola is best left in the sea.

#1 - Luvdisc



Look at Luvdisc and then look at Alomomola. In the anime, Ash questioned why the pre-evolutions of Dragonite didn't turn into a Milotic. The same can be said about Luvdisc. Whoever decided to make it a singular Pokemon and not evolve into Alomomola, doomed it from the start. Having an evolution would at least give it something to work toward. They are constantly eaten by Pelippers, but two of them can kiss and fly away. What a weird creature.