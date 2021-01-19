Fire-type Pokemon are supposed to exude power, making them quite popular. But some leave a bad taste in fans' mouths. There is a plethora of Fire-type Pokemon in the universe. Every Generation has a Firestarter, and several are caught in the wild.

That ever-growing roster of Fire-types is bound to cause a disturbance here and there. Some of the creatures are just plain disliked compared to the rest of them.

Note: This article is based on popularity trends as well as the subjective opinion of the writer.

5 most disliked Fire Pokemon of all time

#5 - Simisear

Image via The Pokemon Company

At first, the Simi-subset of Pokemon were actually quite adored. Years later, for some reason, no one likes them anymore.

Advertisement

Simisear and the rest have awful stats, a terrible ability, and feel like they should have been given more. The creators did not give respect, and therefore, respect is not being given by the fans.

#4 - Heatmor

Image via The Pokemon Company

The strange Fire-type anteater Pokemon has never really received any love. Some players put it to good use in Pokemon GO, but that's about as far as it has gotten.

This Pokemon seems like it was made to be forgettable. The world wouldn't be worse without it, and isn't better with it. Many feel it is a placeholder Fire-type and that any other creation could have been better off with its spot.

#3 - Darmanitan (Zen Mode)

Image via The Pokemon Company / Pokemon Fandom

Advertisement

Darmanitan is actually a beast of a battler, in both the regular and Galarian form. It's Zen Mode, however, is utterly despised. The Hidden Ability changes Darmanitan into a Fire/Psychic-type that resembles an odd statue.

It's a cool trick, but it makes it extremely slow and only happens after losing half of its HP. People truly find this iteration of the Pokemon disgusting.

#2 - Emboar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Emboar immediately rubbed Pokemon fans the wrong way. For the third generation in a row, the Fire-type starter evolved into a Fire/Fighting-type.

Blaziken and Infernape are absolutely beloved. Then came Emboar. It was nothing like the other two. It's sluggish, ugly, and kept the Fire/Fighting gag going for far too long.

#1 - Incineroar

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Incineroar may fall at the top of the least disliked list, but you can also find it on numerous most popular lists. Incineroar may be the most divisive Pokemon in history.

There is no in between when it comes to Incineroar and its place in competitive battling. Players either love it and use or hate it and avoid it completely.