Evolutionary stones are often used to evolve certain Pokemon and grant them their full potential.

Different stones have been added throughout the history of Pokemon, giving more and more creatures the chance to become a stronger form. Besides Ash's Pikachu, of course, who refuses to evolve.

There are currently 10 evolution stones that can evolve a wide range of Pokemon. The stones are Fire, Water, Thunder, Leaf, Moon, Moon, Sun, Shiny, Dusk, Dawn, and Ice.

Top 5 Pokemon who evolve from stones

#5 - Raichu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Raichu is far less popular than its pre-evolution, Pikachu. Raichu can still be an extremely powerful partner Pokemon, whether in its Kantonian or Alolan form. When a Pikachu is exposed to a Thunder Stone, it will become Raichu.

Advertisement

Raichu is quite feisty in the anime series and is a very quick Pokemon in terms of in-game stats.

#4 - Togekiss

Image via The Pokemon Company

Togetic evolves into Togekiss when its trainer exposes it to a Shiny Stone. The entire line, including Togepi, is full of cute and cuddly Pokemon. Togekiss has become quite the battle buddy.

It has great defensive stats and can fit a variety of stalling or attacking roles. Seeing Togepi eventually become this graceful Fairy/Flying-type is wonderful.

#3 - Arcanine

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Arcanine is an incredibly strong Pokemon from Generation I. Its power has given it relevance throughout each and every Generation. When Growlithe is exposed to a Fire Stone, it evolves into Arcanine.

Arcanine is one of the coolest Pokemon ever created. In the games and anime series, it has done a great job of showing its strength and its kindness.

#2 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is an absolute beast. A Nidorino exposed to a Moon Stone becomes a Nidoking. Nidoking has been one of the most powerful and intimidating Pokemon since the very first journey in Kanto began.

Nidoking has one of the most diverse movepools in all of Pokemon. This big purple monster is one of the best that evolves from an evolution stone.

#1 - Eeveelutions

Image via The Pokemon Company

This is a package deal for the number one spot. Eevee has several evolutions. A good handful of those evolutions take place when Eevee is exposed to an evolutionary stone.

Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Leafeon, and Glaceon can all evolve from Eevee with their respective stone. Eevee and its evolutions are extremely popular and will more than likely always be.