There are only a handful of Ghost Legendaries, and although there are some great Ghost Mythical Pokemon as well, none of them will be included in this particular list. Here are the best Ghost Legendary Pokemon.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 Ghost Legendary Pokemon of all time

#3 - Spectrier

Spectrier is one of the newest Legenary additions to the game. Although overshadowed by its brother, Glastrier, at first, Spectrier has found its way into many players' hands. Unfortunately, the player is forced to choose between one of the two Legendary horse Pokemon.

Spectrier offers some great things, like its amazing speed and special attack stats. It also offers a strong ability, Grim Neigh, which boosts its special attack stat when it takes a knockout. Spectrier also boasts an amazing move pool, with strong and even support-based moves like Will-O-Wisp and Snarl.

#2 - Giratina

WIth all the Generation IV love going around right now, Giratina holds a place in many fans' hearts. Not only is this Pokemon popular, but it's also incredibly strong. It stats are sensational, as is the case with most restricted Legendary Pokemon.

Giratina has two forms, its original form and Origin form. It can change forms by holding the held-item, Griseous Orb. Both forms are very useful; its original form is more bulky, while its Origin form offers more damage.

#1 - Lunala

Lunala was one of the two box Legendaries for Sun & Moon. This giant beast isn't only good for exploring Ultra Wormholes and flying through space. It's also an amazing Legendary. It has an ability called Shadow Shield, which halves the damage it takes while at full HP. This makes it extremely bulky.

Lunala has seen the most competitive play out of the three Pokemon in this list. Lunala is typically used for speed control and massive attacks. It can learn both Tailwind and Trick Room, so it's incredibly versatile. All of this makes Lunala the best Ghost-Type Legendary out there.