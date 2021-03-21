Nearing almost ten generations, it is no surprise to fans that the Pokemon franchise just keeps getting better and better.

From gameplay to the Pokemon themselves, the Pokemon games have grown incredibly since their conception twenty-five years ago.

Being in the eighth generation of the franchise, the Galarian region brought trainers a whole new world and a whole new roster of amazing Pokemon to catch!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The top 5 new Pokemon in the Sword and Shield Pokedex

#5 - Galarian Rapidash

Introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Galar region’s version of Rapidash is as beautiful as ever. Labeled as the “Unicorn Horn Pokemon,” the Galarian Rapidash has a pink and blue flowing mane and a unicorn horn to match instead of its usual fiery tresses.

Galarian Rapidash is incredibly easy on the eyes. In the Galar region, Rapidash is a Psychic and Fairy-type, rather than its usual Fire-type. Rapidash evolves from the Galarian Ponyta at level 40.

Galarian Rapidash has a base stat of 500, and is also immune to Dragon-type Moves. With a killer moveset like Fairy Wind, Psybeam, Stomp, and Psycho Cut, the Galarian Rapidash is a great main for any trainers.

#4 - Corviknight

Introduced in Generation VIII, this Flying and Steel-type dual is honestly one of the best designed Pokemon of this generation. Corviknight evolves from Corvisquire starting at level 38. Corviknight is also the final form of the far from menacing Rookidee.

Categorized as the “Raven Pokemon” Corviknight has immunity to both Poison and Ground-type Pokemon and Moves. With a base stat of 495, Corviknight has some pretty decent power, but it definitely could have been better.

#3 - Morpeko

The Gemini of Pokemon, Morpeko is the “Two-Sided Pokemon.”

Introduced in Generation VIII, Morpecko is a Dark and Electeric-type Pokemon. Though it does not evolve into any other Pokemon, Morpeko can undergo a form change with its ability “Hunger Switch.” Morpeko has a base stat of 436 and is also immune to Psychic-type Pokemon and Moves.

With a recommended moveset of Thunder Punch, Bite, Spark, and Crunch, Morpeko is a really cool Pokemon to experience in gameplay in Sword and Shield.

#2 - Grapploct

Imagine a trainer telling someone they came across an octopus that knew jujitsu! Crazy, right? Well, that is exactly what fans get with Grapploct!

Grapploct is Fighting-type introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players can obtain a Grapploct after its evolution from Clobbopus if it knows the move, Taunt.

Known as the Jujitsu Pokemon, Grapplcot can learn a ton of normal and fighting moves as well as a few others. A great moveset for Grapploct is Rock Smash, Brick Break, Muddy Water, and Whirlpool.

#1 - Dragapult

It would probably be impossible not to mention this awesome Dragon and Ghost-type Pseudo Legendary Pokemon on a list of the best new Pokemon from the Galar region. Dragapult evolves from Drakloak starting at level 60. Dragapult is the final form of Dreepy.

Known as the Stealth Pokemon, Dragapult has an immunity to Normal and Fighting-type Pokemon and Moves. Dragapult also has fantastic base stat of 600. With a moveset of Fly, Dragon Darts, Hex and Dragon Pulse, Dragapult could easily be a battle ender.