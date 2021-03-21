The best moveset for Pinsir in Pokemon Red and Blue

Pinsir, also known as the “Stag Beetle Pokemon,” is a Bug-type Pokemon that has been with fans since the first generation of the Pokemon Games: Pokemon Red, Pokemon Blue, and Pokemon Yellow.

Pinsir has long been a fan-favorite for being such a vital workhorse of a Pokemon on any trainers team. Here is a list of some of the best moves that it can learn in the Generation I Pokemon games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Most potent moveset for Pinsir in Pokemon Red and Blue

#4 - Slash

Slash is a Normal-type move introduced in Generation I. It is a physical attack with a base power of 70. With an accuracy of 100% and a PP of 20 (maximum of 32), this move can really go far in battle if used properly.

Slash is a contact-making move that deals damage and has an increased critical hit ratio of ⅛ instead of 1/24.

#3 - Strength

Introduced in Pokemon Generation I, this move is a pure classic. Strength is a Normal-type move with a power of 80It Strength inflicts physical damage onto its opponent while causing no status effects.

Strength has a PP of 15 with a maximum PP of 24 possible. It is a prevalent contact-making move that has been made a staple over the generations.

#2 - Double Edge

No double edge sword here. This move is all good. Introduced in Generation I, this Physical category attack is a Normal-type move.

Double Edge has a whopping power of 120 (100 in the Generation I games) and an accuracy of 100%. With a PP of 15 and a max possible of 24, it is a significant risk it all move.

Players really are risking it all, though, due to the user receiving ⅓ (¼ in Generation I and II games) of the damage inflicted onto its opponent in recoil. For example, if the attack inflicts 90 HP damage onto the opponent, the user will lose 30 HP on recoil.

#1 - Hyper Beam

A stellar move still as awesome as the day it was debuted, Hyper Beam is a classic Generation I move. It is in the Special category instead of a regular Physical Attack.

Hyper Beam is a Normal-type move and is TM15, with a whopping 150 base power and a 90% accuracy rate. It only has a PP of five (maximum being eight), which means it is sure to bring some serious power to battle.

Hyper Beam deals damage, but the user must also sit out the next round to recharge, leaving the trainer vulnerable. If Hyper Beam knocks out a Pokemon in the Generation I games, it does not need to recharge.