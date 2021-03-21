With the goal of becoming the world's greatest Pokemon master, it's no wonder that Ash Ketchum has caught an abundance of Pocket Monsters throughout the anime's history.

The series protagonist has caught Pokemon of numerous different types, including an entire herd of thirty Tauros. That being said, some of the Pokemon he's caught and trained have been more impressive than others.

Here are the top five Pokemon Ash Ketchum has ever trained, graded by their skills, usefulness to their trainer, and their role in the anime.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon trained by Ash Ketchum

#5 - Sceptile

Ash's Sceptile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Raised by Ash since he caught it as a Treecko in the Hoenn region, Sceptile is the fifth best Pokemon he has ever trained.

Throughout its evolution, Sceptile has assisted Ash in winning gym badges. One of its most noteworthy accomplishments in the anime is when it defeats the Legendary Pokemon Darkrai during the Lily of the Valley Conference.

#4 - Charizard

Ash and Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard became Ash's fifth-ever Pokemon, back when it joined his team as a Charmander. In its first evolution it had an abusive trainer named Damian who abandoned it.

Thankfully Charmander was given an opportunity to be trained by Ash instead, because it ultimately became one of the most popular Pokemon in franchise history.

Although it may have had some listening issues when it first evolved into a Charizard, the Pokemon eventually came to terms with Ash and the two have since won many fantastic battles.

#3 - Infernape

Ash's Infernape (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Infernape was originally owned by Ash's rival Paul, when it was only Chimchar. However, the trainer deemed it too weak and released it, whereupon it joined Ash's team.

The Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon shares a close connection with its trainer. The two are even able to properly utilize Infernape's impressive Blaze ability. They achieved an amazing victory together against Paul during the Lily of the Valley Conference.

#2 - Greninja

Ash and Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Greninja was the first Pokemon he caught in the Kalos region, though it more-so joined his team of its own accord as a Froakie.

The bond Greninja shares with Ash is astounding, as can be seen in its ability to undergo the transformation into Ash-Greninja form. This form of Greninja can rival the power of Mega-evolved Pokemon and is only able to be used because of how close it is with its trainer.

In addition, it also has one of the highest win rates out of all Ash's Pokemon.

#1 - Pikachu

Ash's Pikachu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of overall skill, usefulness to Ash Ketchum, and the role it plays in the anime - Pikachu is by far the best Pokemon Ash has ever trained.

Pikachu has come through time after time for its trainer, both in terms of defeating Pokemon far stronger than it and being a friend that Ash can always rely on.

Considering that Pikachu was Ash's first-ever Pokemon, it has also been trained longer by him than any of his other Pocket Monsters. It's difficult to imagine another one of Ash Ketchum's Pokemon ever being as experienced or well-traveled as his Pikachu.

