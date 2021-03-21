How to catch the Swords of Justice in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Swords of Justice are a group of four Legendary Pokemon, also referred as the Legendary Musketeers. Think of the Avengers but a little furrier.

The Swords of Justice were formed to protect Pokemon, whose homes were ruined by humans. The Swords of Justice are all dual Fighting-types, cementing the fact that they mean business.

The Swords of Justice are based on the novel, The Three Musketeers. Following this theme, each Swords of Justice member has attributes that match one of the novel's Musketeers. The fact that the group is based on the French novel also gives fans a hint as to the Kalos region, which was loosely based on France.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Catching the Swords of Justice in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Before trainers can "Catch 'Em All!"

Image via Game Freak

Once players have finished the Calyrex story, they can head back to Freezington and talk with Peonia. The latter will then check off the mission as complete.

Once that is done, and players leave Freezington, they will find Sonia waiting on the outskirts. Talking to Sonia will lead to a brand new side mission, asking players to track down the Swords of Justice while she rests.

Sonia will then show players the tracks of Pokemon on the ground. Trainers will then need to find three different types of tracks scattered throughout the Crown Tundra area. Each track will then fill up the trainer's research percentage by two percent.

This means players will need 50 for the Legendary Pokemon to appear.

Virizion

Image via The Pokemon Company

Virizion is a Grass and Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation V of the Pokemon video game franchise.

Virizion trainers will encounter it at Level 70 like most Legendaries in the games. Virizion will appear with the moves Swords Dance, Leaf Blade, Close Combat, and Sacred Sword.

To catch a Virizion, trainers must find the Virizion tracks in the Giant’s Bed. When looking for a whole set of tracks, it is easier to start looking for just one small set.

After the first pair of tracks are found, trainers should press the A button to select them. Another pair of tracks should appear nearby soon. Players must keep looking for all of the tracks needed.

Terrakion

Image via The Pokemon Company

Terrakion is the heaviest and strongest of the Swords of Justice members. Terrakion is a Rock and Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon. Terrakion is the only Pokemon in the franchise with this type of combination.

To have a run-in with Terrakion, players must find fifty pairs of Terrakion’s tracks. Terrakion’s tracks can be found in the Lakeside Cave, Ballimere Lake, and nearby areas.

Terrakion appears at Level 70 with the moves Sacred Sword, Stone Edge, Close Combat, and Swords Dance.

Cobalion

Image via Game Freak

The oldest and leader of the Swords of Justice, Cobalion is a Steel and Fighting Type Legendary Pokemon. Cobalion’s tracks can be located in the Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Cave, and nearby areas. Players must find fifty pairs of Cobalion’s tracks to have the Pokemon appear in the Frigid Sea.

Like the rest, Cobalion appears at Level 70. Cobalion comes with the attacks Sword Dance, Sacred Sword, Iron Head, and Close Combat.

Keldeo

Image via Game Freak

The youngest member of the Swords of Justice, Keldeo is a Water and Fighting-type Legendary Pokemon.

Players aren't required to find its tracks like the rest of the Swords of Justice members. To have a run-in with Keldeo, trainers must have Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion in their party already and head over to Ballimere Lake. Once players reach Ballimere Lake, players will need to find a small island in the area.

On this island, there will be an empty pot in which the trainer can make curry. Once the curry is made, a wild Keldeo will appear for battle.