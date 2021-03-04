It’s no shock to the world that the Pokemon fanbase is full of creative and incredibly talented people. However, some are so talented that they decided to revamp the PokeWorlds and give game players a whole new custom gameplay experience never seen before.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

Top 3 fan-made Pokemon games for GBA fans

#3 - Pokemon: Emerald Greninja Z

Image via Septianaditya070997

Released in 2015, this Pokemon Ruby-based hack is probably the most known of all on this list. This GBA hack stars Greninja as the main character, with a unique twist; he can Mega Evolve! Along with Greninja now having the incredible ability to Mega Evolve, this rom also comes with the ability for certain pokemon to Dynamax during battle. Not only can Pokemon Dynamax during the battle, but this rom also comes with a whole set of new moves, special to this game.

#2 - Pokemon: The Last Fire Red

Advertisement

Image via RomsPrid.xyz

Definitely the newest game on this list, Pokemon: The Last Fire Red was only released to the public in 2020, despite already having four completed versions being released. Pokemon: The Last Fire Red dazzles players with new Z Moves presented with custom animations.

In addition to the game creator’s adding Z moves, they also included brand new, game-specific events that somehow feel even more authentic than Nintendo’s events.

Finally, The Last Fire Red gives an option that all true Pokemon collectors will appreciate: the possibility of expanded PC boxes. Twenty-four of them, to be exact.

#1 - Pokemon Dreams

Image via MonopolyRubix

Though only being in its first beta version, this fresh-on-the-market Pokemon Fire Red rom hack has been captivating the rom hack community since day one of its release. Taking place in its very own region, this rom brings a brand new story to an old favorite, giving players new characters to interact with and all new battles to beat with their new completely customizable teams.

Advertisement

Giving players the chance to catch Pokemon from Generations I-VII, this hack has been a hit with those new to the franchise or those that have been playing since before we even knew what colors some of the pokemon were back in the ’90s.

In addition to all 809 legitimate Pokemon, developers also give players the option to catch 35 additional “Fakemon,” bringing the total of catchable Pokemon to 844.