With the next Pokemon game still months away, fans may find themselves replaying through old games in the meantime.

Nostalgia is in the air as the Pokemon company has finally announced the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes. Fire Red & Leaf Green are some of the favorite remakes across the fanbase. Charizard is everybody's favorite flying fire lizard, here is the best team including Charizard.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the writer.

The best team for Pokemon Fire Red and Leaf Green with Charizard

Charizard

Image via Pokemon Wiki

As the title suggests, the first Pokemon on the team will be the Fire starter, Charmander. Charmander evolves to Charizard fairly early at level 36, which means the player will have it in perfect time for HM Fly.

Charizard's typing of Fire/Flying is amazing and offers great type coverage against a bunch of Pokemon. Just be careful of Rock Pokemon.

Nidoking

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Advertisement

Nidoking can be obtained as a Nidoran as early as Route 3. Nidoran can be evolved to Nidoking as early as Mt. Moon if the player grinds a bit and happens to find the Moon Stone.

Nidoking provides a great type of Poison/Ground and can destroy any Electric and Rock Pokemon that gives Charizard trouble. Nidoking can easily carry the player through the early game.

Gengar

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Unfortunately, Gengar can only be obtained via trade as the player must trade to evolve Haunter. If that can't happen, the player can replace this slot with something like Alakazam or even Rhydon obtainable as a Gastly in Pokemon Tower.

Gengar can dish out huge damage with Shadow Ball, and comes in clutch against Sabrina and even Elite Four Agatha. Gengar is capable of beating the rival's Alakazam and Exeggutor.

Jolteon

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The Electric Eeveelution, Jolteon, was one of the strongest Pokemon in Red & Blue. Since then it has been nerfed indirectly due to speed mechanics not correlating with critical hit ratio. Jolteon is still a more than capable Electric Type Pokemon.

Eevee is obtainable as a gift in Celadon City, and evolved via Thunder Stone. Jolteon can deal with the Water Pokemon that threaten Charizard.

Starmie

Advertisement

Image via Pokemon Wiki

Unfortunately, Staryu is only obtainable in Fire Red. A good replacement if playing in Leaf Green is Cloyster or Lapras. The best Water Pokemon in Fire Red is Starmie. The dual typing of Water/Psychic is just so powerful.

Obtainable as early as Route 25, Staryu is not incredibly powerful until it evolves with the use of the Water Stone. Starmie has strong STAB moves like Psychic and Surf, but also has Thunder Wave, Thunderbolt, Recover, and even Blizzard.

Dragonite

Image via Pokemon Wiki

The last member of the team is Dragonite. Dratini can be obtained in the Safari Zone via fishing. Dragonite is the Pseudo-Legendary of this Generation, so it just makes sense to use it on a powerful team.

Dragonite finally gets a good Dragon-Type moves, unlike in Red & Blue. Outrage is so strong from this Pokemon. Not to mention it has an amazing move pool filled with strong coverage moves like Thunderbolt, Blizzard, Ice Beam and Earthquake.

Also Read: Post Malone's Pokemon concert gives rise to an unprecedented controversy due to poor choice of words