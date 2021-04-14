Pokemon battling has a lot to do with the stats of each creature and how they match up against others.

Some Pokemon have incredibly powerful stats, some are super balanced, and others are extremely lopsided, where one or two stats are way above the rest.

There are Pokemon which excel in a variety of areas, but it takes a special creature to excel in just one or two. They can be quite the tricky partner to throw into battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opnion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon with completely lopsided stats

#5 - Ninjask

While its shedded form of Shedinja has some pretty lopsided stats with virtually no HP, Ninjask is much more useful. This Pokemon has a super high 160 base Speed stat. The next highest is its Attack stat at 90, which is pretty wild for a Bug/Flying-type Pokemon that many consider to have a terrible type combination.

#4 - Shuckle

Shuckle is one of the most liked and hated Pokemon ever. It is super cute and some fans absolutely love using it. What makes Shuckle's stats lopsided? Oh, maybe just the massive 230 base Defense and Special Defense stats. The next highest is a 20 base HP stat. That is a bulky creature.

#3 - Stonjourner

Stonjourner is an awesome Pokemon to use in battle. While it isn't as lopsided as some, it is definitely a lot more useful. It has a 135 base Defense, a 125 base Attack, and a 100 base HP, which is some serious Physical power.

Stonjourner's Special Defense and Special Attack are both 20 and it has a Speed of 70. Any fast moving Water-type Special Attack will wreck it.

#2 - Blissey

Blissey is a fan favorite tank of a Pokemon for battlers to use. Its highest stat is a huge HP stat of 255, while it has a 135 Special Defense, which is amazing but miniscule compared to its HP. Blissey can take some serious hits and be a very annoying opponent to face off against.

#1 - Deoxys

Deoxys is a very odd creature. This Mythical Pokemon has four different forms, the Normal Forme, Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme.

Each one has drastically different and lopsided stats. All have a base stat total of 600 and the name of each form indicates which set of stats it has a large number in.