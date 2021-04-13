The new Pokemon Snap is one of the most highly anticipated games for fans of the Pokemon franchise.

The original version was released in 1999, and people completely new to Pokemon Snap are incredibly excited about the abundance of new features added to the gameplay. Not to mention, the graphics have greatly improved since it first came out on the Nintendo 64.

Set to come out at the end of April on the Nintendo Switch, players have been wondering just how many Pokemon will be running wild in the game.

How many Pokemon will be in the new Pokemon Snap?

While everyone who plans on getting Pokemon Snap has been thrilled by the updated game features, they're still incredibly curious about just how many Pocket Monsters they'll have a shot at taking pictures of in the new version.

The exact number is still unknown, as the game isn't available yet, and The Pokemon Company doesn't want to reveal all the surprises before its official release.

However, due to the news surrounding the new game, as well as multiple trailers being released, an educated guess on the minimum amount of Pokemon that will be running wild can be made.

Advertisement

The original Nintendo 64 version of the game only incorporated a little over 60 different Pocket Monsters. Fans can expect a bit more than that at the very minimum, based on what is known so far.

As of now, it seems the initial release will feature around 200 Pokemon, though they will be from various generations of the franchise. It is also known that there will be Legendary Pokemon in the new snap game.

200 Pocket Monsters means that players will have plenty of photos to take, but it's also very likely that the game will continuously update to add more and more Pokemons over time. Players should get their cameras ready; Pokemon Snap is almost here!

Also Read: New Pokemon Snap trailer shows Pokemon eating each other and more