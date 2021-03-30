When it comes to spin-off games in the Pokemon franchise, it doesn't get much better than Pokemon Snap. However, some of the features in the new version of the game for Nintendo Switch are different from those of the original.

Pokemon Snap puts players into a different role than they are generally accustomed to - rather than training Pocket Monsters, one must capture photos of them! The game was a hit back when it was initially released in 1999 on the Nintendo 64, so it's no wonder that a revamped version will be coming out soon.

One of the more confusing aspects of Pokemon Snap that is important for any player to master is a tool known as Re-Snap. Here's how it works!

How Re-Snap works in Pokemon Snap

Re-Snap is an incredibly useful tool for players to use in the photographs they'll take in Pokemon Snap. The feature allows one to edit a variety of aspects of a photo they've taken in-game, including: brightness, blur, focus size, focal point, filter, caption, zoom, and rotate.

Pokemon photographers will also be able to add some more fun to their pictures by using Re-Snap. The function enables players to add frames and stickers, even allowing one to put them right on the Pokemon themselves.

Perhaps the most useful part of Re-Snap is that it lets one adjust which Pokemon in the photo they intended to take it of. So if there is more than one Pocket Monster in the picture, the unwanted ones can easily be edited out.

All Re-Snap photos that get edited are placed into their own album within the game, so players will have both the original and the one they made adjustments to. Once a Pokemon snapper has made all the changes they want, they can upload their new image and share it with the world!

Re-Snap allows a player to get more than one shot at the perfect picture, and that's extremely helpful when the subject-matter is Pokemon that constantly move around!

