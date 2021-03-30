Top 5 Pokemon Ash should've trained in the anime

Ash Ketchum has trained an abundance of impressive Pokemon over the years, though there are a few the trainer really missed out on by not using.

Some of the anime hero's amazing Pocket Monsters include Charizard, Lucario, Snorlax, Infernape, and Greninja.

The world Ash resides in is filled to the brim with exceptional Pokemon, and many of the most powerful are yet to be caught and used by him in the anime.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that Ash should've trained

#5 - Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon on the list that Ash should have trained in the anime is Gyarados. The series protagonist could have caught the Water/Flying-type in the Kanto region, or at least its first evolution (Magikarp) and evolved it fairly quickly.

Gyarados has long been one of the most powerful and intimidating Water Pokemon. Ash really missed out on this one, as his traveling companion Misty could have helped him master using it with her Water-type expertise.

#4 - Garchomp

Garchomp (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash caught and used Garchomp's first evolution, Gible, while in the Sinnoh region. This makes it all the more disappointing that he didn't follow through with its training until it evolved into Garchomp.

The Pokemon would have become much stronger and wouldn't have let Ash down as much in battle if he had continued with its training. Garchomp boasts fantastic stats and also has a Mega Evolution.

#3 - Tyranitar

Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Ash did travel briefly with Tyranitar's first evolution, Larvitar, he never truly owned it and was actually just returning it to its rightful home.

Tyranitar is an incredibly impressive Rock/Dark-type Pokemon that is also able to Mega Evolve. This Pocket Monster's Base stat total is a whopping 600, and Ash really missed out on training such a strong and well-rounded Pokemon.

#2 - Venusaur

Venusaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Venusaur is easily one of the best Pokemon that Ash missed out on by not training it. What makes it even worse is that Ash used its first evolution, Bulbasaur, for a decent amount of time during his journey.

Although it seems Ash's Bulbasaur didn't want to evolve, the trainer could have always caught another one and trained it up. It would have been well worth it to have the Poison/Grass-type giant on his team. Venusaur's Base stats are 525, but increase to 625 once the Pokemon is Mega Evolved.

#1 - Metagross

Metagross (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Steel/Psychic Pokemon, Metagross, is ultimately the #1 Pokemon that Ash should've used in the anime.

Not only is it strong both defensively and offensively, but Metagross' typing gives it crucial advantages in battle that Ash could have really used. It is at least partially resistant to nine different types of Pocket Monsters.

The Pokemon only becomes more powerful once it achieves its Mega Evolution form, which has a Base stat total of 700.

